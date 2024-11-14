Empowering Through Technology: Wale Ameen Founder DatastreamSend on Building AI Solutions for Business and Migration

In this exclusive interview, Wale Ameen, founder of DatastreamSEND, shares his journey from a self-funded startup to a game-changing leader in digital business communication. Speaking candidly about challenges, innovation, and his vision for the future of work, Ameen offers insights into how AI is shaping his mission.

Can we meet you?

Hi, my name is Wale Ameen. I am a graduate of Communication & Language Arts from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and I have a professional certificate in Conversational AI development from the American Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

I am a technology entrepreneur, expert power platform developer, and project planner with deep expertise and over 10 plus combined years of experience in chatbot engineering, data analytics and administration, C-suite interaction, technology journalism, platform, and product leadership.

I am a prolific author and thought leader and I have shaped and contributed to industry discourse through more than 50 published articles and a bestseller book on digital wealth. I have worked with C-suite executives in driving critical tech initiatives and nationwide data capture and analysis projects. I also contribute to the tech industry by mentoring. I was recently selected as one of the few mentors on the Tony Elumelu Foundation, a leading philanthropy that supports entrepreneurial talents across all 54 African countries, as well as a mentor on mentoring-club and ADPList.

I am the founder of DatastreamSend, a web messaging platform that helps small business owners, healthcare providers, educational institutions, HR, and communication professionals effortlessly manage the communication flow, verify, and retain customers via different messaging channels using our two-way messaging solution and generative AI to simplify the process.

I am also the founder of Cush, a bespoke migration advisory and fintech platform for immigrants in the UK that comes with Imisi by Cush, a pioneering UK-focused AI-based social messaging migration helper chatbot, designed to support and simplify the UK migration process.

I was born in Lagos, in the southwestern part of Nigeria. I am from a family of five, two siblings. I am an orphan having lost both parents at about the age of 10.

What inspired you to launch DatastreamSEND?

Thank you! So one inspiring thought that has always influenced everything I do is the desire to see life simplified and complex processes made easy, and that has been the inspiring thought behind these solutions. The initial idea for DatastreamSend, initially known simply as Datastream Solutions, came from seeing the need for a cost-effective messaging solution for small businesses, religious, and not-for-profit organisations in Nigeria.

Upon arrival in the United Kingdom, I have also since seen the need for an effective messaging solution by HR personnel and the healthcare sector that allows for integration with different third-party CRMs and is also boosted with the power of generative AI in enhancing the workflow. For example, the UK healthcare system and other compliance-heavy sectors need a solution that is both complaint-friendly and easy to use to communicate with their clients. I wanted to develop a solution that would not only streamline communication but also integrate the latest advancements, like AI, to make interactions more personalised and efficient.

You’re also developing Cush, a migration advisory and fintech platform for UK immigrants. Could you tell us more about that?

Absolutely. Cush is something I’m deeply passionate about. It’s a platform designed to make the migration process smoother and more accessible for UK immigrants. We have Imisi, an AI-powered chatbot specifically focused on providing support and guidance through the migration journey. It’s about making practical, accurate information available in an easy-to-understand way, so immigrants feel more supported and informed.

For Cush, which we have started off with the migration chatbot helper, I have seen that while information is usually out there, many immigrants sometimes do not know where to look for these answers. And so we thought, why don’t we start off with an AI-powered social messaging migration helper chatbot? While it’s still taking us a while to train and ensure the answers provided are accurate, the constant change in policy has been a sort of challenge, which means the team needs to continuously fine-tune, train, and re-train the application. We are hoping to make this free for use, supported by grants and kind donations.

You’ve emphasised the role of AI in your platform. What does AI bring to DatastreamSEND’s offerings?

AI is central to our vision. We use it to automate and personalise interactions, analyse data, and optimise workflows. For example, our platform can handle complex customer communication by segmenting audiences and sending tailored messages that resonate. In compliance-focused industries, like healthcare, AI helps maintain secure, regulated interactions. The goal is to provide our clients with a tool that’s both powerful and easy to use.

Looking to the future, how do you see AI evolving in the workplace?

I believe AI will become the backbone of how businesses operate globally. AI is the fulcrum upon which the 5th industrial revolution is growing, and we are going to be seeing more dynamics evolve in the coming months and years. It will continue to introduce efficiencies that help businesses grow faster and more effectively. Developers and businesses must begin to look inward and creatively weave solutions around AI. Governments, especially on the African continent, must also begin to think creatively and pragmatically. They should innovate and not stay at the consumerist stage but begin to play a decisive role in shaping solutions for the AI era, which is already underway. It’s actually a great time to be alive, and I’m excited to be part of that change.

Finally, what advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

Embrace challenges, stay adaptable, and always be ready to learn. Entrepreneurship is a journey filled with highs and lows, but each obstacle is an opportunity to grow. Also, don’t underestimate the power of a great team; surround yourself with people who believe in the vision. And remember that innovation often comes from listening and responding to what people need—technology should ultimately serve people.