Empowering Global Talent: An Insider’s Perspective on Kadraa Recruitment’s Transformative Approach for Offshore Recruitment

As the CEO of Kadraa Recruitment, Mike Prince is at the forefront of a revolutionary shift in the way businesses access top-tier digital and tech talent. Born in Cape Town, South Africa, and now based in London, Prince has leveraged his extensive experience in the corporate sales and prop-tech industries to build a company that is redefining the recruitment landscape.

Alongside Prince, Co-founder Haaken Mordt brings his international business acumen to Kadraa’s leadership team. Originally from Zimbabwe and with a distinguished background in international tobacco trading, Mordt relocated to London during the Covid pandemic, where he and Prince joined forces to establish Kadraa, combining their unique perspectives on cross-border business opportunities.

The company’s strategic growth has been bolstered by key partnerships and advisory relationships, including Luke Tobin, a prominent figure in the advisory landscape who serves as Kadraa’s advisor. As the founder of Tobin Capital, which has partnered with Kadraa to support its expansion, Tobin brings valuable expertise in scaling technology companies and deep industry connections that have been instrumental in accelerating Kadraa’s market presence and development.

Kadraa, the UK’s leader in providing offshore digital and tech staff from South Africa, is on a mission to empower companies by connecting them with a diverse, skilled, and cost-effective workforce. With a focus on fostering inclusivity and breaking down geographical barriers, Kadraa is shaping the future of work, where talent knows no bounds and diversity drives innovation.

What inspired you to launch Kadraa, and what sets your approach apart in the recruitment industry?

After a long career in corporate sales in the prop-tech industry, I realised there was a better and more innovative way for companies to scale their teams and businesses. As a Londoner originally from Cape Town, South Africa, I saw firsthand the wealth of talent and the cost-efficiency that the South African market could offer. Kadraa was born out of the desire to bridge the gap between the UK’s insatiable demand for digital and tech skills and the untapped potential of the South African workforce.

How does Kadraa’s focus on diversity and inclusivity set you apart in the recruitment industry?

Diversity is not just a buzzword for us; it’s at the core of who we are. By tapping into the rich, varied backgrounds of South African professionals, we introduce a tapestry of experiences and viewpoints into UK businesses. This cultural synergy doesn’t just enhance creativity and problem-solving in your teams; it fosters a more inclusive and globally aware work environment. Inclusivity at Kadraa goes beyond ethnicity and geography. It’s about creating a workspace where voices are heard, differences are celebrated, and opportunities are equal.

Can you share some insights into how Kadraa’s offshore recruitment model benefits both clients and candidates?

Our offshore recruitment model enables UK companies to access a highly skilled, cost-efficient workforce without geographical limitations. Candidates in South Africa bring a unique international flair and diverse perspectives to the table, enriching your teams and driving innovation. At the same time, we’re supporting economic growth in South Africa and promoting a broader understanding and appreciation of different cultures within your organisation. It’s a win-win scenario where both clients and candidates benefit from the boundaryless future of work.

What are some of the key industries and roles that Kadraa specialises in, and how do you ensure a seamless integration of your candidates into client teams?

We have deep expertise in placing remote professionals across a wide range of industries, including digital agencies, in-house digital and tech teams, software and SaaS companies, and beyond. Whether you need full-time dedicated staff or flexible solutions, our specialised recruiters work closely with you to understand your unique needs and ensure a perfect cultural and technical fit. We’re not just providing remote staff; we’re empowering your teams with global talent that truly elevates your capabilities.

What are your aspirations for the future of Kadraa, and how do you envision the continued evolution of offshore recruitment and global talent acquisition?

Our vision is to be at the forefront of the offshore recruitment revolution, connecting the best digital and tech talent from South Africa with forward-thinking companies around the world. As the nature of work continues to evolve, we believe that the ability to access diverse, high-quality talent without geographical constraints will be a critical advantage. Kadraa is committed to breaking down barriers, fostering inclusivity, and shaping a future where talent knows no borders and diversity drives innovation. Together with our clients, we’re pioneering a new era of global collaboration and transformative growth.