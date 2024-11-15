Empowering Educators in the Digital Age: The Impact of Technology on Teacher Identity

As AI and other emerging technologies transform the classroom, Professor Suxian Zhan, Chair of the Academic Committee at the School of Foreign Languages at Tianjin University of Science & Technology (TUST), offers her seasoned perspective on these trends and their effects on foreign language education. While her latest book, Research on the Relationship Between Teacher Identity Recognition & Agency in the New Era, explores professional learning communities (PLCs) and offers insights geared toward global educational reform, she discusses how technology is also impacting teachers’ identities.

Thank you for your time, Professor Zhan. With technology and networking embedded into so many facets of education—perhaps too many—how have teachers been affected?

I think educators have always had to grapple with new technologies, both as distractions and as tools. Some of my peers are still uncertain about trading textbooks for tablets.

In the past, resources were limited to libraries or what school and university budgets could provide, whereas today, digital tools and online resources are abundant, allowing educators to experiment and design varied learning environments. For example, I have been exploring the integration of MOOCs (massive open online courses) and AI educational technology in my teaching practices since 2019, including an AI-assisted platform for reaching students more directly.

But with this expanded agency come challenges—some obvious, others less discussed, as they primarily impact the educators. Teachers are expected to adapt to these tools and carefully select what aligns with their curriculum, which can feel overwhelming, especially when institutional support is limited. How do we choose technology that enhances learning without overshadowing human skills? And where does administrative efficiency with technology begin to infringe on our roles as educators?

These decisions can have a lasting impact on curriculum development, lesson design, and classroom management. Younger educators, being digital natives, may find this easier, but even they find themselves wary of tools like AI which could change their core role as educators.

The World Economic Forum found most teaching roles have a low potential for automation, but concerns remain. How is this influx of technology shaping the professional identities of teachers, especially in language education?

Teachers’ roles—and consequently their identities—have had to accommodate. Let’s consider AI-powered tools. They can instantly correct language usage and provide translations, and some even offer personalized learning paths. Some wonder if their role is shifting from being knowledge providers to facilitators. Others are asking whether this shift is what education really needs.

I will say that technology has also empowered language teachers to incorporate cultural exchange into their classrooms more easily. Language encompasses far more than grammar and vocabulary—online platforms connect students to real-world contexts and peers, enriching their education. Together with a colleague, I led a PLC where we successfully integrated both AI and MOOCs into TUST’s Comprehensive English curriculum. The program came to be recognized as a first-rate course, showing how effective blended teaching could be. Still, the challenge is maintaining a strong professional identity amid these tools. We know now that over-reliance on technology can inhibit the development of crucial human skills and comes with its own challenges.

A few years ago, you delivered a keynote speech on digital-age teaching at a national forum on foreign language education. Given the rapid changes since then, what should universities and policymakers do to support teachers in a tech-driven era?

Academic leaders have a responsibility to ensure that teachers are equipped with the technical skills to integrate these new tools. Equally as important, we as educators must create adequate support systems, like PLCs, to help foster our agency, sense of professional belonging, and purpose in academia. It’s easier than ever to build these communities of practice with digital platforms, and we need more spaces to discuss technology’s place in teaching and reflect collectively on its impact, both on teachers and students.

We also must consider student access. Many teachers need clearer guidance on questions like, “What if not all students have equal access to technology at home?” There’s still a very harmful digital divide in many parts of the world. If we’re committed to moving forward together, we need to invest in infrastructure and resources that make technology accessible and equitable. Promoting information literacy is incredibly important.

Looking forward, how do you envision technology further transforming foreign language education?

Technology is important, but language is fundamentally an exchange, a deeply human process. Although AI and virtual language platforms offer immersive tools, true fluency is acquired as a result of culture and social context.

I believe we will continue to face ethical questions that are only now emerging, such as potential algorithmic biases or the risk of emphasizing rote learning over critical thinking with AI-driven tools. Let’s move carefully and thoughtfully. We need to consider what these tools are trained on, how inclusive they are, and how to create educational environments that honor the essential role of traditional educators—while appropriately integrating AI-driven tools into foreign language education.

The U.S. Department of Education released a guide on integrating AI into classrooms just last year, indicating it’s still a developing field. Why should educators and stakeholders focus on these trends and your research on teacher identity and agency?

They should recognize that teacher identity and agency are foundational to effective teaching. Technology can either strengthen or weaken both. Educators around the world should be offered effective ways to integrate emerging tech into their pedagogical practices. To support teachers’ initiatives, my research suggests that policymakers and administrators invest thoughtfully in teachers—through resources, virtual PLCs, and by cultivating environments that respect and strengthen teachers’ professional identities, teacher agency, and their collective responsibility for student learning.

Thank you for your time, Professor Zhan.

Readers can find her latest book, Research on the Relationship Between Teacher Identity Recognition & Agency in the New Era: An Empirical Study Based on the Professional Growth of English Teachers in Tianjin Universities, for more insights into the development of teacher identity and agency.