Empowered Advocacy Leading the Way in Evolving Workplace Accessibility

The Managing Director of Dubai-based Empowered Advocacy, Kavi Hutchinson, shed light on the company’s mission to champion inclusivity for individuals with disabilities at the Global Stratalogues roundtable in Dubai. Kavi emphasized the need for adaptable workspaces, accessible design, and better accessibility standards.



See Video highlights: https://youtu.be/YsiqozUA1SM

Empowered Advocacy actively supports individuals of determination by advocating for inclusive workplaces and fostering an environment where people with disabilities can thrive. The organization is committed to working with local businesses and schools, educating them on accessible practices, and advising on workplace adjustments. “Our goal is to advocate for people of determination in various settings, ensuring they can participate fully and independently in community life,” said Kavi.

Accessibility in Workspaces

As the conversation turned toward occupational health and workspace accessibility, Kavi explained that inclusivity is much broader than simply providing access for wheelchair users. For instance, height-adjustable desks and flexible seating options cater to various physical needs, allowing employees to maintain comfort and productivity. “Occupational health is not only about accommodating physical disabilities but also preventive measures like ergonomics. Since COVID, the shift to generic hot desks has overlooked individual ergonomic needs, which could increase the risk of repetitive strain injuries,” she noted.

Lighting also plays a crucial role in workplace accessibility, especially for individuals with sensory sensitivities or visual impairments. Standard office lighting, such as fluorescent bulbs, can strain the eyes and negatively affect mental well-being over time. “When designing accessible workplaces, it’s essential to think beyond desks and walkways and consider the impact of things like lighting, which can affect everyone, especially those with hidden disabilities,” she added.

Corporate Responsibility in Health and Accessibility

The discussion further explored who should be responsible for occupational health, employers or employees. Kavi argued for a shared responsibility, highlighting that businesses benefit from investing in accessible, healthy workspaces. “There should be an onus on employers to ensure that workplaces are both accessible and supportive of employees’ well-being. Happy, healthy employees are more productive and satisfied with their jobs.”

Kavi recounted simple yet effective initiatives, such as step challenges or team-based activities promoting movement and mindfulness within the workplace. Such activities have proven beneficial in reducing sedentary workplace behavior to foster camaraderie and promote health-conscious habits.

Expanding Accessibility Beyond the Workplace

When asked about broader accessibility issues, especially in urban planning, Kavi stressed the importance of inclusivity beyond office spaces. While newer buildings in Dubai have prioritized accessibility, older structures and infrastructure still present challenges. For instance, sidewalks often lack ramps, and narrow or inconsistent pathways limit independent travel for people with physical limitations.

Kavi highlighted that while Dubai’s transportation infrastructure, like its metro and public transportation facilities, is highly accessible, the connectivity to destinations remains inconsistent. “We want to empower young adults to travel independently for work, yet accessible pathways often end before they reach their destinations,” she said. Addressing such gaps is essential for full independence.

Push for Inclusive Standards

Regulations for accessible design are in place but remain loosely enforced across various sectors. Aaron McDaid, a design specialist, noted, “International brands often set their own high standards for accessibility, but we need similar requirements for all public and commercial spaces. The accessibility and enjoyment of facilities benefit everyone, making it a win for businesses and society alike.”

Dubai has made strides, especially in educational settings. Schools now receive ratings based partly on their inclusivity standards, with options for adaptive seating, sensory-friendly lighting, and flexible classroom layouts. However, Kavi believes similar enforcement in workplaces could further drive the accessibility agenda, ensuring that inclusivity is not just an option but a standard.

Looking Forward: Inclusive Construction and Design

Looking to the future, Empowered Advocacy envisions a more integrated approach to accessibility in construction and design. Consulting with accessibility advocates during the planning phases of new developments can ensure that structures meet the needs of people with diverse physical requirements. “It’s not just about people with visible disabilities; it’s about ensuring independence for everyone, including parents with strollers and seniors using mobility aids,” Kavi explained.

While Dubai has made significant strides in accessible infrastructure, Kavi added that both policy and practice must progress in tandem to ensure equitable access. With organizations like Empowered Advocacy leading the charge and businesses increasingly recognizing the value of inclusivity, Dubai is well-positioned to continue evolving as a model for accessibility in the region.

About Global Stratalogues:



Global Stratalogues fosters industry collaboration and knowledge-sharing through forums and roundtable discussions. The platform hosts events like the Accessibility Design Roundtables, which gather experts from diverse fields—including real estate, architecture, finance, and corporate leadership—to address pressing issues in accessible design and inclusive spaces. The forum highlights challenges and explore innovative solutions for creating inclusive environments by engaging leaders in meaningful conversations to drive progress toward more accessible and equitable urban spaces globally.

About Empowered Advocacy

Empowered Advocacy is a pioneering Dubai-based organization dedicated to enhancing workplace accessibility and inclusivity for people with disabilities. Led by Managing Director Kavi Hutchinson, the organization advocates for adaptable workspaces, accessible design standards, and corporate responsibility in fostering inclusive environments. Empowered Advocacy collaborates with local businesses, schools, and policymakers to educate on accessible practices, advising on workplace adjustments to support occupational health and well-being. Through consulting on ergonomic workspaces and accessible urban planning, the organization strives to create communities where individuals of determination can thrive independently, promoting Dubai’s evolution as a model city for accessibility in the region.