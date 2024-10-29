EMADATA Announces Launch of New Token on November 1st

EMADATA, the governance token of the EMADAO, is proud to announce the launch of its new token, $EMA, on November 1st. This launch marks a significant milestone for the decentralized bookmaker ecosystem, promising enhanced efficiency and a new frontier for sports betting enthusiasts.

EMADATA – Behind the Curtain

EMADATA’s innovative approach connects its user interface to the Azuro Protocol, known for its expertise in predicting outcomes of professional sports matches and setting handicaps. This integration offers users advanced functionalities and access to big data, positioning EMA at the forefront of the growing prediction market alongside partners like Polymarket.

“As decentralized prediction markets continue to expand in the crypto world, EMA stands out by integrating state-of-the-art Web technology,” said the CEO. “Our partnership with Azuro and deployment on Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum ensures that the connected dApps provide exceptional market insights.”

Bookmaker Ninja is a decentralized bookmaker that operates via smart contracts, eliminating the need for traditional licensing and bringing a fresh approach to betting markets. The platform is designed with a global audience in mind, particularly tapping into the rapidly growing Japanese market, as hinted by its ‘ninja’ domain.

Launch Details

EMADATA’s token launch on Uniswap V3 comes as the sports betting market is experiencing rapid growth.

Token Details:

Token Name: EMADATA

Token Symbol: $EMA

Total Supply: 777,000,000 EMA

Chain: Arbitrum One (Layer 2)

DEX: Uniswap V3

Tax: 0%

About EMADATA

EMADATA is the governance token of EMADAO, which operates the decentralized bookmaker, bookmaker.ninja, in the Web 3.0 space.

By leveraging advanced AI technology and strategic partnerships, EMADATA offers its users an unparalleled betting experience focusing on transparency, innovation, and community engagement.

For more details, visit its website. Become a part of the community by following EMADATA on X and joining the Telegram.