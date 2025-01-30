Elympics & Aethir Launch the World’s First Global Decentralized Network

Warsaw, Poland [30.01.2025] – Elympics, an innovative onchain gaming infrastructure provider, and Aethir, a leading provider of decentralized GPU-as-a-service infrastructure, have announced the launch of the world’s first global decentralized gaming network, GameFAI. By combining Elympics’ Open Data Protocol with Aethir’s decentralized compute, the initiative aims to integrate secure, data-rich gameplay environments with distributed computing power, addressing the growing need for comprehensive, interoperable solutions that drive innovation in blockchain-based competitive gaming.

The global blockchain gaming market is expected to grow by 62.59% annually through 2033, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance gaming solutions. However, traditional infrastructures often struggle to meet the unique demands of competitive multiplayer on-chain gaming due to challenges with latency and global accessibility. To address these limitations, Elympics and Aethir have developed a network designed to reduce latency, enhance scalability, and improve security—key factors for delivering real-time, seamless gaming experiences.

At the heart of this collaboration, Elympics’ Open Data Protocol enables secure sharing of live gameplay data, powering features like AI-driven gameplay enhancements, and proveably fair, real-time competition. The network also includes live AI training, where agents analyze gameplay data to create smarter, more adaptive tools for players and developers. Elympics is also monetizing gameplay data, creating new economies around in-game economies, AI-powered tools, and data-driven analytics. Supported by Aethir’s decentralized compute network, the $ELY tokenomics model rewards node operators for maintaining network stability, security, and performance, ensuring a scalable, decentralized ecosystem where players, developers, and operators can contribute to and profit from its growth.

Aethir’s distributed network of over 400,000 state-of-the-art GPU containers and 62,000 Aethir Edge cloud devices seamlessly integrates with Elympics’ real-time multiplayer gaming technology. By providing scalable, cost-efficient, and high-performance computational resources, this initiative directly addresses challenges like accessibility, monetization, and real-time responsiveness. Together, Aethir and Elympics are redefining industry standards for performance, empowering developers to create immersive and scalable gaming experiences.

“By integrating Aethir’s decentralized cloud technology, we’re boosting gaming performance and establishing a globally connected network”, said Michał Dąbrowski, CEO of Elympics. “This network delivers a smooth, low-latency experience for players, driving the growth and evolution of the gaming ecosystem.”

“By working with Elympics, node operators have a sustainable way to earn rewards while directly contributing to the growth of the decentralized gaming ecosystem,” said Paul Thind, CRO of Aethir. “By improving network performance and accessibility, we’re building a gaming model that puts power in the hands of players and developers, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic ecosystem.”

About Elympics

Elympics is a pioneering onchain gaming infrastructure provider, enabling developers to build scalable, competitive blockchain games. With its GameFi 2.0 vision, Elympics is redefining gaming by introducing sustainable tokenized economies and skill-based engagement mechanics.

About Aethir

Aethir is a leading enterprise-grade, AI-focused GPU-as-a-service provider. Its decentralized cloud computing infrastructure connects GPU providers with enterprises that require powerful GPUs for demanding AI and ML workloads. With a rapidly growing network of over 400,000 state-of-the-art GPUs across 95 locations, including over 3,000 NVIDIA H100 units and over 62,000 Aethir Edge devices, Aethir delivers scalable, on-demand GPU computing resources globally.

Backed by top investors such as Framework Ventures, Merit Circle, Hashkey, Animoca Brands, Sanctor Capital, and Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), Aethir has raised over $140 million to drive the future of decentralized computing.

