Elon Musk’s Favorite Altcoin Faces 20% Decline, Can These Viral Utility Altcoins Topple Dogecoin in 2025?

Dogecoin has been gaining momentum amid the US presidential campaign as Trump and Musk extend support to the meme coin. However, the buzz surrounding Dogecoin is highly unpredictable as the market analysts see a massive dip of 20% for the DOGE token.

In these circumstances, IntelMarkets (INTL) and Toncoin emerge as a ray of hope for the traders as the INTL and TON tokens are poised to grow explosively in the current bull run. These two altcoins are seen grabbing attention of analysts and investors alike.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Plummets Creating Anxiety Among Investors

Since its relative strength index (RSI) lately climbed above 70—a threshold usually indicating an “overbought” condition—which forces traders to secure profits—Dogecoin has consistently declined.

DOGE’s price has historically suffered corrections based on comparable overbored RSI readings; current performance has not deviated from this trend. With its 200-day EMA, Dogecoin’s 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) in October moved toward a golden cross—a crossover typically interpreted as a positive indication.

In the case of Dogecoin, however, these golden crosses have often coincided with dramatic sell-offs as early investors lock in gains before the expected rally can take shape. For DOGE, the outcome has been a declining trend; analysts project a possible decline toward $0.111 should the current selloff continue.

Though Dogecoin’s relationship with influencers and social media platforms is all the buzz, these price falls and erratic corrections point to a degree of market volatility that might cause investors to think about other choices.

Toncoin (TON) Network Hits A Huge Milestone!

The Toncoin price saw a slight uptick on Monday morning, rising by 1.19% from a 24-hour low of $4.67 to a peak of $4.90 in the past day. This increase followed the remarkable growth of Toncoin’s [TON] USDT stablecoin, which surpassed the $1 billion mark after experiencing a +670% rise over six months.

A recent analysis from CryptoQuant indicates that the TON network has echoed the broader expansion of the global stablecoin market. These stablecoins, like Tether’s USDT, USDC, DAI, and First Digital USD (FDUSD), are now widely accepted for international transactions and personal payments worldwide.

Countries like South Korea have also started utilizing stablecoins. Reports state that 10% of all commercial transactions in South Korea are being executed with USDT. Nevertheless, thanks to its low transaction fees and rapid processing speed, the TON blockchain has become a competitive option for stablecoins.

This has increased over 6.7 times in its holdings, from USD 130 million in May 2024 to $1.02 billion by late October. Thus, the current session sees Toncoin as an enticing investment option as the TON token continues to expand its horizons of growth!

IntelMarkets (INTL) Enters Stage 5 Of Presale With $1.63 Million Presale Raise!

IntelMarkets (INTL) is an exchange platform based on artificial intelligence that facilitates trading using blockchain technology. Having raised more than $1.63 million in presale, it captured the attention of savvy investors looking for the next big thing.

The quantum proof wallet found at IntelMarkets makes this platform more secure from the quantum computing threats. As cybersecurity threats increase with the development of quantum computing will threaten a lot of wallets. By using IntelMarket’s Quantum-Proof Wallet, you will be protected from this emerging technology.

INTL tokens are currently in stage five of its presale for $0.04. This is an extremely attractive entry point with large upside potential for early investors. IntelMarkets has the potential to 100x return on your investment.

The platform is gaining traction with each passing day as the presale progresses further. Investors from DOGE are seen shifting to this emerging platform eyeing its ROI and low investment cost.

