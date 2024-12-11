Elon Musk Pleads Court To Stop OpenAI From Adopting For-Profit Model

Elon Musk’s legal skirmish with OpenAI has heated up even further, now involving a motion for a preliminary injunction. The goal? To stop OpenAI’s contentious shift from a nonprofit into a profit-focused company. Lawyers, representing Musk, his AI company xAI, and Shivon Zilis (who once served on OpenAI’s board), claim OpenAI and Microsoft have been playing unfairly.

Allegations? They’re accused of practices that stifle competition and harm smaller players—xAI included. This legal document, submitted in the Northern District of California, asserts that OpenAI’s move goes against promises made when Musk contributed $44 million. That money, Musk argues, was given under the belief OpenAI would stick to its nonprofit roots and champion open AI development for the common good.

The lawsuit’s core complaint? OpenAI, Musk says, has veered far off course. Instead of sticking to its mission, it’s now chasing profits, allegedly using its funding and confidential information for private gains. According to the lawsuit, OpenAI and Microsoft are rigging the market. They reportedly push investors to avoid funding rival AI ventures—a tactic Musk’s team labels as a “group boycott.” The tech guru who makes 7-figures in an hour, Musk, believes this strategy specifically targets competitors like xAI, trying to crush them just as the generative AI field, poised to hit $1 trillion in revenue within the next decade, is beginning to thrive.

For their part, OpenAI isn’t sitting quietly. The company claims Musk knew about—and even backed—the creation of a for-profit branch in 2017. Back then, they argue, Musk wanted majority control of OpenAI. When he didn’t get his way, the story goes, he left, frustrated. Now, OpenAI accuses him of simply dredging up old accusations without merit. They insist their reorganization is crucial for attracting funding in an extremely competitive space. Microsoft, which has poured close to $14 billion into OpenAI, hasn’t publicly responded to the drama yet.

Musk’s filings, though, aren’t just about business. They touch on something bigger: the societal risks of letting a few massive players dominate AI. He claims OpenAI’s practices stifle competition in a field vital to humanity’s future. His motion also warns of the dangers of rushing AI commercialization without addressing ethical and safety concerns. These concerns, Musk notes, have been voiced by both current and ex-OpenAI staff.

This fight isn’t just a courtroom spat; it highlights the enormous stakes in the AI race. It’s where innovation, morality, and control collide. OpenAI recently secured a valuation of $157 billion after a big fundraising round, showing its dominance. Yet, xAI, Musk’s newer venture, is making its own waves. Since launching in 2023, xAI has debuted its Grok chatbot and is aggressively gathering funds to grow stronger. Even the Federal Trade Commission has begun poking around, questioning partnerships between AI giants like OpenAI and cloud titans like Microsoft.

By filing for an injunction, Musk aims to freeze the situation, stopping OpenAI from making irreversible changes while keeping the competitive field intact. As this battle unfolds, it shines a light on the larger clash: the pull between profit-driven motives and the original goal of creating AI for the public’s benefit.

Read More From Techbullion