ElmonX Unveils Stunning 3D and Augmented Reality NFTs: Claude Monet’s ‘The Story of Impressionism’ Comes to Life!

London, United Kingdom, September 18th, 2024, ElmonX, known for their history of digital collectible releases, is launching Claude Monet’s Nymphéas (fragment) and Le Bassin d’Argenteuil on OpenSea this week.

Public Sale: Friday, 20th September 10AM PT

Price: 0.033 ETH

Editions: Open Editions

License: Bridgeman Images

Available: Globally at OpenSea.io

Previous NFTs released through ElmonX feature iconic artworks such as: Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa (1503), Van Gogh’s Starry Night (1889), Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker (1904), and Claude Monet’s Nymphéas 1907, among others.

Le bassin d’Argenteuil (1874): This vibrant depiction of boats on the Seine, with Monet’s signature bold brushstrokes, sold for $27,840,000—well above its $15M–$25M estimate.

Nymphéas (fragment) (c. 1912): Capturing the serene beauty of water lilies with an abstract touch, it fetched $6,270,000, surpassing its $700K–$1M estimate. Both works reflect Monet’s journey from vivid realism to groundbreaking abstraction, deeply influenced by his Giverny garden.

Collectors can acquire these digital collectibles using either credit card or ETH via OpenSea.io using the below direct links:

Claude Monet – Nymphéas (fragment)

https://opensea.io/collection/elmonx-nympheas-fragment/overview

Claude Monet – Le bassin d’Argenteuil

https://opensea.io/collection/elmonx-le-bassin-d-argenteuil/overview

About ElmonX:



ElmonX specializes in the creation of licensed NFT (non-fungible token) art. Their team of skilled artists and designers create pieces that are not only visually stunning, but also technologically

advanced. By utilizing blockchain technology, ElmonX is able to offer next-generation collectibles and artifacts that are aesthetically pleasing and verified through a unique and transparent way for art collectors to invest in and showcase their collections.

The company’s focus on art, next-gen collectibles and artifacts reflects their dedication to staying at the forefront of the art world and their commitment to pushing boundaries and breaking new

ground. ElmonX’s NFT art represents a new era in art collecting. As blockchain technology continues to gain traction, the demand for digital assets and collectibles is on the rise.

By creating licensed NFT art, ElmonX offers collectors a new way to appreciate and showcase their love of art. Whether you’re a seasoned art collector or a newcomer to the world of NFTs, ElmonX’s pieces are sure to captivate and inspire.

About Bridgeman Images:



ElmonX have partnered with Bridgeman Images to bring ‘The Story of Impressionism 2’ into the digital collectible world. Bridgeman are the world’s leading specialists in the distribution of art, cultural and historical images, and footage for reproduction. With 50 years’ experience providing images from the most prestigious museums, collections, and artists. Their collection of assets spans centuries, specialisms, geographies, and mediums including contemporary and fine art, photography, textiles, sculpture, maps, documentary footage and more.

