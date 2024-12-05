ElmonX Teases Jacob & Co. Collaboration, Tapping Into the CryptoPunks Community

London, United Kingdom — December 4th: ElmonX has set the luxury and digital collectible communities abuzz with a cryptic teaser for its collaboration with Jacob & Co., the world-renowned watchmaker. This upcoming project, titled TimePunks by Jacob & Co., looks like it will engage the CryptoPunks community and further blur the lines between haute horology and NFT culture.

The teaser nods to owners of CryptoPunks NFTs, by including Farokh’s CryptoPunk #6217 in the video, the collaboration appears to be aiming directly at this community, blending luxury craftsmanship with blockchain culture.

Jacob & Co.: The Pinnacle of Innovation

Founded by Jacob Arabo in 1986, Jacob & Co. has become synonymous with creating exceptional timepieces that defy conventions. From the Astronomia Tourbillon to the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, the brand is known for pushing the boundaries of watchmaking by merging technical precision with bold, artistic aesthetics.

ElmonX: Pioneers of Digital Collectibles

ElmonX is celebrated for its innovative NFT projects that combine art, technology, and storytelling. With a reputation for authenticity and creativity, ElmonX is redefining the concept of digital collectibles. Its partnership with Jacob & Co. signals a bold move to intertwine traditional craftsmanship with the dynamic potential of blockchain-powered personalization.

A Celebration at Miami Art Basel

The full unveiling of TimePunks by Jacob & Co. is set for Thursday, December 5th, at the Rug Radio House during Miami Art Basel. While details remain under wraps, the collaboration is expected to showcase Jacob & Co.’s penchant for creating the extraordinary alongside ElmonX’s expertise in digital artistry.

With its clear connection to the CryptoPunks community, this project is already generating excitement. As anticipation builds, the TimePunks collection could stand as a testament to the future of luxury in a digitally interconnected world.

