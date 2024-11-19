Elliptic Labs Unveils Two AI Virtual Smart Sensors on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition

Elliptic Labs has unveiled two AI virtual smart sensors on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura edition.

Elliptic Labs, the global leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, on Tuesday announced the commercial launch of its AI software platform on Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition laptop. This premium device release marks the latest deployment of Elliptic Labs’ innovative technology, which now includes both the AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor and the new Smart Share hero feature enabled by Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Tap Sensor.

The company said that the launch introduces Smart Share, a breakthrough capability that enables seamless photo transfer between smartphones and Aura Edition laptops through a simple tap of the phone against the side of the laptop’s display. Powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra chipsets (Series 2), these devices showcase the full potential of Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI solutions. This launch follows the successful contract announcement from July 2024.

Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, said, “This dual-sensor launch of our technology on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition represents a significant milestone as our 32nd Lenovo laptop integration, and is a proof point of our strategy to deploy more virtual smart sensors per device deployed across more models with our customers. Our expanding presence in the growing AI PC market, coupled with innovative features like Smart Share, demonstrates our ability to deliver meaningful value to both manufacturers and end users. As we strengthen our leadership in AI-driven innovation, our technology is setting new standards for device intelligence, sustainability, and user experiences.”

Elliptic Labs said that its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform uses the company’s ultrasound, AI, and multi-modality expertise to deliver software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensors that bring seamless user experiences at scale across the PC, smartphone, and IoT markets.

According to the report, Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC or laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, preserving battery life and electricity and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily and affordably incorporate human presence detection across a wide range of devices.

