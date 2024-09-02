Elliptic Labs Supplies its AI with Transsion’s Infinix Zero 40 Series Smartphones.

Elliptic Labs has supplied its AI with Transsion’s Infinix Zero 40 Series Smartphones.

Both smartphones are utilizing chipsets from Elliptic Labs’ partner MediaTek.

Elliptic Labs previously announced the contract for this launch in March 2024.

Elliptic Labs, a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors currently deployed in over 500 million devices, said on Tuesday that it is shipping its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on Transsion’s Infinix Zero 40 Series smartphones. Transsion is launching the Infinix 40 Zero and 40 Zero 5G smartphones for the global market.

The announcement came six days after the company launched its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on Vivo’s iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro smartphones.

Both smartphones are utilizing chipsets from Elliptic Labs' partner MediaTek. The Infinix 40 Zero is driven by the Helio G100 chipset, while the higher-end Infinix 40 Zero 5G smartphone is using MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset. Elliptic Labs previously announced the contract for this launch in March 2024, the company said in a statement.

Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, commented, “Transsion’s Infinix 40 Zero and 40 Zero 5G smartphones are their 16th and 17th smartphones to launch with our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™. Since the introduction of our AI Small Sensing Models in 2016, Elliptic Labs has been at the forefront of AI software innovation for the smartphone industry. These AI Small Sensing Models delivered to our smartphone customers, like Transsion, as fully optimized, tuned, functioning, and integrated AI Virtual Smart Sensors. It is our AI Virtual Smart Sensors that empower the best global smartphone makers to deliver products that are greener, smarter, and human-friendly.”

Elliptic Labs Launching on Vivo’s iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro Smartphones

On Aug 27, 2024, Elliptic Labs announced the launch of its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on Vivo’s iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro smartphones. The Vivo iQOO Z9s series, targeted for the international market, utilize chipset from Elliptic Labs’ partners Qualcomm and MediaTek. The Vivo iQOO Z9s is driven by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset, while the Vivo iQOO Z9s Pro is running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Elliptic Labs previously announced this contract in January 2024.

Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, said in a comment, “vivo’s iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro adds up of a total of 17 vivo devices shipping with our AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY. vivo, the fourth largest smartphone OEM globally, has come to rely on Elliptic Labs’ leadership in AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to bring true AI innovations to their devices. Our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is at the core of this innovation and the driver for why vivo chooses Elliptic Labs to make their devices greener, smarter, and more user-friendly.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing, and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.