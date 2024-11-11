Elliptic Labs has expanded its deal with existing PC clients, including laptops and, for the first time, accessories.

Takeaway Points

Elliptic Labs expands deal with pc client to include laptops and accessories.

This agreement allows the customer to implement Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform across additional laptop models and accessories.

On Oct 2, 2024, Elliptic Labs shipped on vivo’s iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Smartphone.

Elliptic Labs New Expansion Contract

Elliptic Labs, a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors currently deployed in over 500 million devices, said on Monday that it has signed a new expansion contract with an existing PC customer to bring next generation user experiences with the AI Virtual Seamless Sensor.

The company said that this agreement allows the customer to implement Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform across additional laptop models and accessories, with the support for more applications and use cases set to launch between 2025 and 2026.

Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, while commenting about the expansion, said, “Our expanded partnership with this leading PC customer reflects the growing demand for intelligent and seamless device interoperability powered by our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™. For the first time, we’re bringing our AI technology beyond laptops to include accessories, enhancing user experiences across a broader range of devices and enabling valuable network effects from seamlessly integrated accessories. This collaboration paves the way for innovative applications that will redefine productivity, privacy, and personalization in 2025 and beyond.”

Danielsen added, “We continue to deliver on a key part of Elliptic Labs’ strategy to go deeper with existing customers while strengthening our footprint in the rapidly growing market for AI PCs. The transition to AI-capable devices is the main driver of the upcoming growth cycle in the PC/laptop industry, and Elliptic Labs is proving our clear value proposition to this segment. We are technology leaders in full-stack AI deployment – from system level to the cloud – adding new disruptive applications while making devices smarter, greener, and more human friendly.”

Elliptic Labs Shipping on vivo’s iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Smartphone

On Oct 2, 2024, Elliptic Labs said that it is shipping its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® on vivo’s iQOO Z9 Turbo+ smartphone. The vivo iQOO Z9 Turbo+, targeted for the global market, utilize a chipset from Elliptic Labs’ partner MediaTek. The vivo iQOO Z9s is driven by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.