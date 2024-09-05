Elecq Showcases Sustainable Smart Charging Solutions at RE+ 2024

Sustainable Charging Solution Showcasing at Booth N83029, North Hall 100, September 10-12, 2024

ANAHEIM, Calif.— Elecq, a leading developer of smart charging technologies, is set to showcase its latest innovations at RE+ 2024, the largest clean energy event in North America. Elecq will provide an in-depth look at the fully self-developed charging products and solutions, including the highly advanced DC Series. The Elecq DC Charger Series offers a flexible and customizable solution with its modular design. It features the first-ever 60kW wall-mountable Station 60, allowing seamless energy sharing and efficient power distribution across multiple outlets.

Event attendees are invited to visit Elecq at Booth N83029, North Hall 100. Elecq will showcase its cutting-edge technologies, and provide in-depth information on its sustainable aspects and contributions to a sustainable future.

Exhibit to Preview Innovations in Home and Biz Sustainability

Elecq’s booth is meticulously designed to highlight its proprietary charging technology. The exhibition space will feature dedicated sections for both home and business charging solutions, with interactive demos available for attendees to explore how the technology adapts seamlessly to real-world business and consumer settings.

Technology on Display:

Elecq Home AC Charger: The consumer-centric charging solution delivers up to 12kW of power, can be installed in under 10 minutes, and helps homeowners save up to 30% on electricity costs with dynamic charging algorithms. Built for indoor and outdoor use, it also offers robust safety with high-level surge protection.

Elecq Biz AC Charger: The charging station delivers up to 19.2kW of power, the fastest in the industry, saving businesses up to 30% on costs by intelligently distributing power. It’s V2G-ready, reduces peak grid strain, and generates additional revenue through demand response.

Elecq DC Charger Series : The industry’s leading solution combines best-in-class efficiency and automotive-grade reliability, offering flexible and scalable charging solutions. Its modular design includes the 60kW wall-mountable Station 60, Dispenser 200/400, Dispenser 600, and Power Center 300. The system enables seamless, no-granularity power sharing across multiple outlets, ensuring optimal energy distribution, while its smart charging technology helps reduce energy costs and supports efficient, large-scale operations.

On-Site Presentations and Highlights

Throughout the exhibition, Elecq will host a series of dimensions led by industry experts. These showcases will delve into the future of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the role of digital power management in sustainable energy solutions, and how Elecq’s vision of zero emissions is driving innovation.

Speech Highlights:

Day 1 Keynote : The Evolution of Smart Charging Networks

Day 3 Innovation Talk : Achieving Zero Emissions with Smart Charging Solutions

For more information on Elecq’s revolutionary charging innovations, visit www.elecq.com.

About Elecq

Elecq is a technology company with a vision to become the world’s leading smart charging solution provider. By combining digital and power electronics technologies, Elecq creates intelligent, efficient, and reliable charging networks for homes and businesses. By adhering to the motto ‘Charge More with Less’, Elecq is committed to achieving zero emissions and pioneering innovations that shape the future of the digital energy sector.

