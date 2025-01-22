Elderglade mobile game is Now Live on LINE’S Dapp Portal

Elderglade, the World’s 1st AI-driven retro-style fantasy mobile game, is now live on the LINE’s Mini Dapp Portal! This exciting launch opens the doors for millions of users of LINE Messenger across Asia to join the adventure, compete for rewards, and explore Elderglade’s vibrant world like never before.

LINE + Kaia: A New Era in Gaming

LINE, a leading global messaging app with over 196 million monthly active users, has become a hub for seamless connections and services. With the introduction of its new Dapp Portal, LINE now offers players access to exciting new gaming experiences.

Fueling this launch is Kaia, Asia’s largest cutting-edge infrastructure that powers Elderglade with fast, secure payments and seamless wallet integration. Players can make in-game purchases with their local currency for a smooth, hassle-free gaming experience. Together, LINE NEXT and Kaia create a smooth, accessible entry point for gamers of all backgrounds to explore Elderglade’s universe, creating a bridge between traditional gaming and the future of immersive experiences.

On the Road to Mass Adoption

This isn’t just a launch—it’s a leap toward mass adoption! Elderglade is now reaching millions of players across Asia through LINE NEXT Dapp Portal platform powered by the Kaia chain, making it easier than ever for everyone to join the fun. With localized payment options, multiple language support, and dedicated community hubs, players can dive into Elderglade without any barriers. Whether you’re an experienced gamer or a curious newcomer, this launch is for you!

What’s New in Elderglade?

The Mini Dapp on LINE launch brings exciting updates designed to elevate player experience:

Seamless Payments: Enjoy fast, secure in-game transactions in your local currency.

Enhanced accessibility: Elderglade mobile game is now available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Thai, and Taiwanese , with more languages coming soon.

Local communities : Elderglade LINE OpenChat’s are now available in Japan, Taiwan & Thailand. Telegram communities in Mandarin & Korean with a few more to come.

Exclusive Collectibles: Get ready for the Guardians of Elderglade collectible series , launching soon.

Limited-Time Offers: Early adopters gain access to exclusive bonuses and perks during the launch window.

These updates make Elderglade more inclusive, rewarding, and fun for players across the region. It’s the perfect time to jump in and experience the magic!

Early-Bird Bonuses You Don’t Want to Miss!

To celebrate the launch on LINE, Elderglade is rolling out exclusive early-bird bonuses that you won’t want to miss:

Time-Limited Rewards: Earn special rewards by joining and completing quests.

Extra Points: Level up faster with bonus points to stay ahead of the competition.

Huge Giveaways: Win prizes like the latest iPhone and cash rewards during launch week events.

Massive Prize Pool: Compete for a share of the grand prize pool .

These bonuses are available for a limited time only, so don’t wait—jumpstart your journey with Elderglade today!

Your Elderglade Adventure Awaits

The future of gaming is here, and it starts with Elderglade on LINE’s Mini Dapp. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just curious to try something new, this is your chance to explore, compete, and win amazing rewards.

PLAY NOW: https://bit.ly/play_elderglade

Don’t wait—early-bird perks are limited, and your adventure begins today. And this is just the beginning—later this year, Elderglade will release a full MMORPG set in the same magical universe!

