Elderglade Mobile Game is about to open Mini Dapp on LINE

Elderglade is among the first games to launch on the Dapp Portal of LINE. Selected as a top-tier Dapp, Elderglade is set to receive maximum marketing support as part of LINE’s native media activities — a true testament to their confidence in our project and its potential. This feature launches Elderglade into the spotlight across Asia and beyond.

LINE — The Asia’s Messaging Powerhouse with over 196 Million MAU worldwide

LINE is not just a messaging app; it’s Asia’s messaging powerhouse, dominating in Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Indonesia with more than 196 million monthly active users.

Introducing Kaia: Asia’s Largest Digital Ecosystem

Kaia, born from the merger of technologies developed by Kakao and LINE, has rapidly evolved into Asia’s largest digital ecosystem. Hosting over 420 apps, Kaia offers seamless integrations and transactions, enhancing user convenience and connectivity since 2019. Recent innovations include advanced security features and expanded messenger integrations, reinforcing its position as a robust and scalable network. Kaia excels in fostering significant business connections and harnessing top-tier talent, linking major platforms like KakaoTalk and LINE to create a comprehensive and dynamic digital environment.

How LINE NEXT’s Partnership Catalyzes Elderglade’s Global Reach

This partnership with LINE offers Elderglade a unique opportunity to capture the mass consumer market, extending far beyond gaming enthusiasts. Kaia simplifies app integration for users through a messenger-integrated wallet, allowing seamless transactions without leaving LINE.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Line ecosystem! This is a huge opportunity for us to expand to Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia!” – Adele, CMO and Founder of W3Forge, studio behind Elderglade.”

This approach drives mass adoption by enabling users to enjoy Elderglade’s functionalities seamlessly. The user experience is streamlined, focusing solely on gameplay and rewards, which makes it easy for newcomers to onboard.

Furthermore, through the Kaia Wave support program, Elderglade directly connects with hundreds of millions of LINE users via push messages, in-app banners, point-based mission campaigns, and a dedicated KOL network — ensuring rapid user acquisition and exponential growth in Asia and beyond.

Being the first game to open the Dapp Portal on LINE App gives Elderglade a massive first-mover advantage, a huge exposure boost in Asia, and opens up enormous market opportunities. This partnership sets the stage for Elderglade to become one of the most popular games globally.

Elderglade’s Explosive Growth: From Launch to Global Sensation

Elderglade’s mobile game has been a massive success! In just two months, we’ve attracted over 1,500,000 players globally and are seeing 4,000,000+ daily matches across 180+ countries.

Elderglade native mobile app has been a hit, with thousands of downloads and an influx of glowing reviews. Listing on both Google Play and the Apple App Store has opened us up to a global audience of around 3 billion users, providing an even bigger funnel for user growth.

The launch on LINE is scheduled for the end of January, and is anticipated to surge new players that will solidify our global market presence before the full game release later in the year.

Join Elderglade on This Revolutionary Journey

Elderglade is not just a game; it’s a pioneering force in AI-driven retro-style fantasy gaming. Join Elderglade on a journey to build and redefine gaming — From real-time PvP match 3 mobile fantasy game to AI-driven retro-style MMORPG Turn Based PvPvE extraction looter.

Play Elderglade NOW on:

Line: Coming Soon

Telegram: https://t.me/Elderglade_bot

Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.elderglade.app

iOS App Store: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/elderglade/id6738386041

Media Contact

Company name: W3Forge

Contact person: Adele

Email info@w3forge.com

Phone: +1 775-442-7340

Website: www.w3forge.com

Country: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines