Egon Zehnder Opens New Office in Canada.

Egon Zehnder, the world’s preeminent leadership advisory firm, on Thursday announced the opening of its newest office in Vancouver, British Columbia. The expansion comes on the heels of opening a Seattle office last year and reflects the firm’s commitment to serving clients across the Pacific Northwest as well as strengthening its presence in one of the most dynamic business ecosystems globally.

The Vancouver office will hold three founding consultants: Constantin von Oppen, the Pacific Northwest region leader, along with Chris King-Sidney and Anne-Laure Brault. This founding team of leadership advisory experts, all based in the Pacific Northwest, will bring local expertise and a global perspective to support the Vancouver market across sectors and industries to meet the local market needs, Egon said.

Ed Camara, CEO of Egon Zehnder, while commenting on the expansion, said, “We are thrilled to expand our footprint into Vancouver, a city known for its innovation and unique, vibrant business community. As British Columbia continues to grow as a global business hub, this additional Pacific Northwest office will enable us to be even closer to our clients, partners, and the industries we serve in Western Canada.”

On Oct 1, 2024, Egon Zehnder released the results of its latest Global CEO Survey at the Berlin Global Dialogue, which is taking place under the theme “Building Common Ground.”

According to the report, the survey, which polled more than 470 CEOs from around the world, highlights the unprecedented changes business leaders foresee in the coming decade and, more importantly, their responsibility in addressing complex global challenges:

95 percent of CEOs expect significant, systemic shifts in the economy, geopolitics, energy, and technology over the next decade, while 80 percent of CEOs acknowledge an expanded role beyond leading their companies, positioning themselves as key players in shaping new societal realities.

Lars-Hendrik Röller, Founder and Chair of the Berlin Global Dialogue, commented, “Political shifts, including the concerning rise of right-winged movements, are increasingly relevant to CEOs. Promoting dialogue between leaders from business and politics is hence more crucial than ever.”

About the Berlin Global Dialogue

The Berlin Global Dialogue unites leaders from business, policy, and academia to develop joint solutions for the most pressing challenges impacting the global economy. Established in 2022, it emerged from the economic, political, and social realities of the twenty-first century. Founded with the mission to strengthen the dialogue between different stakeholders, the annual summit convenes select high-level participants for candid, eye-level exchanges in interactive formats that highlight diverse perspectives and facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration. Berlin Global Dialogue is embedded in ESMT Berlin, one of Germany’s leading business schools.

About Egon Zehnder

Egon Zehnder is the world’s preeminent leadership advisory firm, inspiring leaders to navigate complex questions with human answers. We help organizations get to the heart of their leadership challenges and offer honest feedback and insights to help leaders realize their true being and purpose.

We are built on a foundation that supports partnership in the truest sense of the word and aligns our interests with those of our clients. Our 600 consultants across 67 offices and 36 countries are former industry and functional leaders who collaborate seamlessly across geographies, industries and functions to deliver the full power of the Firm to every client, every time.

We partner closely with public and private corporations, family-owned enterprises, and non-profit and government agencies to provide executive search, leadership solutions, CEO search and succession, board advisory, and diversity, equity & inclusion.

Our services include discovering leaders, developing leadership, advancing governance, shaping successions and unlocking transformations. We partner with Mobius Executive Leadership to offer highly experiential, personalized and transformational programs for senior leaders. We believe that together we can transform people, organizations and the world through leadership.