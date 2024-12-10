EBM Avenue LLC: Launches Early Public Sale of $EBM with Eco-Friendly DeFi Solutions and Community Empowerment

EBM Avenue LLC, a groundbreaking blockchain startup, is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency space with a focus on sustainability and community empowerment. Aligning with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), EBM Avenue integrates eco-friendly blockchain practices with a vision to foster inclusivity and drive positive change.

Expanding Opportunities for Everyone

In a bold step toward inclusivity, EBM Avenue has prioritized a public-first approach, opening its Early Public Sale of $EBM to the community. Allocating 4% for this purpose, 2% is now available on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), with the remaining 2% launching soon on Solana. This initiative underscores EBM Avenue’s commitment to fostering broader participation in the crypto economy, reinforcing the value of community-driven growth.

Exclusive Presale on Gempad

EBM Avenue has selected Gempad as the platform for its exclusive early presale. This decision highlights our commitment to providing an accessible and secure environment for early supporters to participate in our eco-friendly initiative, proving that financial innovation can coexist with environmental stewardship.

Innovative and Sustainable DeFi Practices

Through its innovative DeFi solutions, EBM Avenue is committed to promoting financial inclusivity while minimizing environmental impact. The company offers crypto discounts, staking rewards, and interest-free loans—all underpinned by renewable energy and sustainable blockchain technologies. EBM Avenue aims to lead by example, proving that financial innovation can coexist with environmental stewardship.

Leadership in Sustainability

“At EBM Avenue, we are redefining the role of cryptocurrency in today’s world. By placing people and the planet first, we aim to inspire a new era of sustainable crypto practices,” said Chand B. Shaik, CEO of EBM Avenue LLC. “Our decision to open up the sale to the public underscores our belief in inclusivity and the transformative power of blockchain.”

Building a Community for Change

EBM Avenue is committed to fostering a global community that values environmental responsibility and financial inclusivity. By actively engaging on social media and building strategic partnerships, such as our collaboration with Crypto Astronaut for brand exposure and awareness, we are broadening our reach and advocating for a sustainable cryptocurrency model that benefits everyone.

Looking Ahead: Final Presale on Own Platform

Following the two early sales, EBM Avenue will conduct a final presale where 40% of tokens will be available in four stages on our own platform. This approach ensures broad accessibility and participation, as there are no public launchpads currently serving multiple networks with staking options during the buying process. Utilizing the Layer Zero standard, this presale will engage investors and enthusiasts across the EVM, BSC, and Solana networks.

Join the Movement

EBM Avenue invites investors, partners, and community members to join its journey toward a sustainable and inclusive future. Utilizing the Layer Zero standard, this presale will engage investors and enthusiasts across the EVM, BSC, and Solana networks. Explore innovative DeFi solutions and be part of a movement that prioritizes environmental and societal well-being.

For more information about EBM Avenue and its mission, visit https://ebmavenue.io/ . Stay connected with EBM Avenue on X: https://x.com/EBMAvenuellc

