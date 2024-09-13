Easy Ways to Earn BlockDAG Coins: Discover X1 & TG Tap Miner for Big Returns; Updates on BNB & Shiba Inu

The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with activity as BNB Chain, Shiba Inu, and BlockDAG are making headlines. BNB Chain has experienced a noticeable 29% drop in trading volumes at its decentralized exchanges and an 18% decrease in the number of active wallets. However, its price has shown impressive resilience, bouncing back recently. Shiba Inu also looks to be on the rise, with a huge amount of coins being moved, suggesting it might be gearing up for a recovery after recent ups and downs.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG is getting a lot of attention for its unique ways to earn coins. One can now collect BDAG coins by using the X1 Miner app or playing the TG Tap Miner game, both offering the chance for significant earnings.

BNB Chain’s Recent Struggles and Recovery

In the last week, BNB Chain has seen a bigger drop in its exchange activity than other platforms like Ethereum and Solana, according to DefiLlama. But even with fewer people trading and using apps on its network, the price of BNB has managed to climb from $502 to $535 in just a day, though it’s still not back to its high of $557 from last week. Despite these challenges, BNB remains one of the top cryptocurrencies by market value, right behind giants like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

2.65 Trillion SHIB Moved in Just a Day

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is seeing some promising activity, with a massive 2.65 trillion SHIB moved in the last 24 hours, approaching a weekly high of 3.52 trillion SHIB. This big movement indicates that there’s growing interest and possibly a stronger recovery on the way after some tough market conditions.

Despite the price of SHIB being somewhat unstable, the volume of transactions has gone up, showing that more people are getting involved again. In the past day alone, transactions totaled $35.9 million. SHIB is currently priced at about $0.000013, and while it’s trying to stabilize, the increase in big transactions could mean a positive shift is coming.

Easy Ways to Earn with BlockDAG

If you’re interested in earning some crypto with little effort, you might want to check out BlockDAG. It’s gaining popularity fast, with over 120,000 users in 150 countries. BlockDAG offers some simple tools for earning its BDAG coins.

The X1 Miner app lets you mine up to 20 BDAG coins daily using just your smartphone. It’s easy to use, even if you’re not tech-savvy. As BlockDAG grows, these coins, which initially were worth $0.005, might climb to $1 each.

Another fun option is the TG Tap Miner game on Telegram, where you earn points just by tapping on the screen. Each game lasts a minute, and you can earn up to 7,000 points daily, which you can convert to BDAG coins. There’s also a referral program where you get extra points for every friend you bring in.

So far, BlockDAG’s coin price has jumped from $0.001 to $0.0178 through 22 batches, giving early investors a return of 1680%. With over $72.5 million already raised and expectations for the coin to reach $1, those who get in now could see significant gains.

Final Thoughts

While BNB faces some challenges, it might still rally. Shiba Inu also looks like it could be heading for a price increase if things keep improving. But if you’re after a straightforward way to get into crypto, BlockDAG is looking like a great option. Its tools like the X1 Miner and TG Tap Miner make earning crypto easy, and the strong presale interest shows that people are really getting behind it. Early investors are already seeing substantial returns, and the potential for future gains looks promising.

