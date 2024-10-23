Easy Steps for Monthly Aquarium Maintenance in Dubai

Maintenance of the aquarium in Dubai’s extensive weather conditions requires special attention and care. Regular monthly maintenance is essential to maintaining a flourishing aquarium which ensures a healthy and lively ecosystem for your aquatic friend. In this blog post, we will study some easy steps for monthly aquarium maintenance Dubai.

Check Water Quality

Water quality is the bedrock in the maintenance of a vibrant aquarium. Use high-quality de-chlorinators and water conditioners to improve the water quality. Revamping their level to ensure water quality also diminishes unhealthy and toxic substances and makes a growing and safe aquarium for aquatic animals and plants. To maintain a balanced ecosystem of aquariums monthly test is required to check the level of pH, ammonia, nitrate, and nitrite in water.

Partially Water Changing

Partially water changing is the most essential step in aquarium maintenance. Several things should be considered when changing aquarium water, using conditioners to extract all the chlorine and other heavy metals, water temperature should be accurate, monthly 35% water must be replaced to reload essential nutrients and take all harmful and toxic substances to ensure an optimal environment for aquatic animals.

Filter cleaning

The filter removes all the impurities and toxic substances from water and ensures water quality. All the impurities and debris choked in it in some days and reduced its functionality. Cleaning filter media every month is essential to maintain its effectiveness. Wash the filter media with the tank water except tap water to safeguard probiotic.

Clean Aquarium Glass

In Dubai’s desert climate, there is more chance to easily accumulate dust on the aquarium surface as well as algae formation inside the aquarium. Regular cleaning of aquarium glass prevents dirt accumulation and provides clear visibility. Never use harmful chemicals for cleaning they would be dangerous for fish health. Instead of using this prefer microfiber cloth for outside glass cleaning and algae scrapper for inside glass cleaning.

Check Fish Health

Regular check fish health is mandatory to maintain a healthy aquarium. Keenly observe their behavior changes, unusual marks on their bodies, and any kind of physical injuries. Take suitable actions timely to prevent major issues. In Dubai’s hot weather conditions, maintaining aquarium temperature is crucial to reduce stress on the aquatic life.

Trim Aquatic Plants

Monthly trimming is the most important step in a planted aquarium to improve oxygen levels, water quality, and plant health. Cutting dead plants ensures their healthy growth and maximizes the space for plants so that they get more light.

Vacuum the Gravel

Excess food, fish waste, and other impurities clogged in the gravel. To remove all these impurities and wastage, vacuum the gravel once a month.

This will prevent algae accumulation, remove all harmful bacteria, improve water quality, and ultimately maintain a flourishing environment for your aquatic friends.

Conclusion

Consistent aquarium maintenance ensures a beautiful, healthy, and nourishing aquarium. Follow these easy steps and give your aquatic friends a healthy and growing environment. Regular maintenance gives a vibrant and robust underwater world which also gives an aesthetic appeal to your home and office.