Earos to Launch Agent Workstation on December 12th

Earos is set to launch the Agent Workstation on December 12th, marking a significant milestone in the development of its AI-driven ecosystem. This launch will introduce a revolutionary product designed to empower users with the ability to create, deploy, and manage their own AI agents, enhancing the efficiency and potential of decentralized digital environments.

Earos is an initiative to make the real world fairer, more efficient and sustainable by creating a brand-new digital space. Its ultimate goal is to build a digital twin of the earth moderated by AI Agents. By harnessing the power of advanced Generative AI, alongside physical simulations (VR, AR), and renewable technologies, it aims to allow virtual space not only seamlessly intertwine with but enhance the reality. At present, Earos is building a decentralized AI ecosystem converging an AI Agent model layer that enables everyone to train, validate and share fruits in an AI-native era.

This transformative journey is backed by Lemon Ltd. and a wealth of leading innovators, who have invested $10 million in Earos at the pee-seed round. Strategically, Earos collaborates with influential partners, boasting unique strengths of policy support and technological advances, particularly in the realms of generative AI, LLM, blockchain and digital twin innovations.

What they do?

Their work in short: creating a digital replica of earth space by AI Agents to change the real world.

At Earos, the value generated from both digital and physical space are seamlessly interconnected, serving as dual engines driving the innitiative. Specifically, this future-oriented world is underpinned by a tripartite structure.

Digital Platform : At the Digital level, they are building Earos, a Web3-enabled AI application which allows users to partake in AI Agent economy by validating through licenses. This step lays a groundwork for their future goal of an all-in-one AI Agent platform and creating a decentralized virtual earth space.The platform is open to global citizens and leading enterprises, allowing any individual to create anything they desire and engaging freely with the power of AI Agents in the future, while at the same time boasting a fair value distribution system.

Physical Ecosystem : In the physical realm, Earos collaborates with top enterprises to establish an unified ecosystem where virtual assets from online spaces are linked with values generated by leading supporters in the physical world, facilitating an increase in value to the real world.

Fresh Governance : At the top, they are shifting human governance to a governance model powered by robust technology.

How Would Earos Potentially Enhance People’s Life in the Real World?

Boosting Fairness in the AI-native age

As Artificial Intelligence continues to reshape the industry, those who control the most powerful AI systems wield immense power over the future of society. The challenge lies in maintaining fairness while embracing the transformative potential of powerful technology. Earos is democratizing AI development, by allowing individuals to participate in training and validating AI Agents nodes and by establishing collaborative Autonomous Intelligence on a decentralized network. They believe in the power of AI Agents and design products to bring AI Agents to the masses

Enhance Efficiency of Daily Life

Earos champions enhanced efficiency by the fusion of AI Agent and digital twin technology. While AI can streamline the workflow, innovations like AI Agents and digital twins empower humans to predict outcomes and optimize solutions, whether in weather forecasting, urban management or health care. For example, with a digital replica of city model, city planners are able to monitor real-time traffic conditions, identify accident-prone zones, and take measures in advance.

Contribute to a More Sustainable Future

The future of humans hinges on the delicate balance between technological advancement and the health of the earth. As the evolution of AI and other innovations, including bitcoin, comes at the cost of high energy consumption, Earos seeks to make the earth more sustainable by leveraging clean energy and virtual power. Their green efforts are supported by leading enterprises worldwide with Eco-friendly technologies.

Earos Master plan

The journey of Earos unfolds in three distinct phases:

W1 to expand the population, establishing financial systems and generating income for residents in the future earth. This stage will include their efforts in building communities, create AI-Agent-based crypto economy backbone while introducing agent workstation to offer oppurnities for ordinary users

W2 to unlock the power of AI Agent Platform, boosting revenue in the whole AI ecosystem and onboarding more talents to the initiative. AI Agent platform will be an on-chain multi-agent system, enabling users to build, deploy, and earn via a community-governed AI agent marketplace.

W3 to embrace a fairer, more prosperous lifestyle powered by digital twin earth and AI technology where values from both virtual landscape and tangible life seamlessly and freely flow with each other

Earos Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Earos a project?

Earos is not a project, it’s an initiative that evolves in stages, each stage demanding unique companies, talents, resources, and support. Currently, it focuses on building the initial phase.

Is Earos building a virtual metaverse?

Earos is not a meta verse that focuses only on virtual spaces. Though sharing parallels with such ideas, Erath3 is ultimately committed to real-world-problem-solving, rooted in tangible outcomes.

Is there an Earos mobile App?

At the moment, Earos only has a desktop version; however, the mobile application will be available soon, with AI-Agent-driven functions easier for users.

What is Earos currently building?

At the forefront of the AI revolution lies AI Agents, autonomous programs that perform tasks, make decisions, and interact with environments with little human input. Earos believes in an open, agentic future. All their products at present focus on unlocking the potential of AI Agents. To realize this vision, they will introduce AI Agent workstation in the first phase and build a one-stop AI Agent Development Platform in the next stage, seeking to bring AI Agents to the masses while improve life efficiency through autonomous intelligence

What is Agent Workstation?

Agent Workstation is the flagship product at the outset of Earos (W1), primarily used for training decentralized AI Agents. It is made up of globally distributed nodes, each independently running Earos’ self-developed large model for AI Agent data pre-training and validation, laying the groundwork for building a digital Earth moderated by AI Agents in latter stages.

How to run Agent Workstation?

Before running an Agent Workstation, a participant needs to buy a license. By purchasing the license, the participant can receive EOS, the native token of the Earos ecosystem as rewards

There are 2 ways to run an Agent Workstation

The user entrusts and delegates his Agent Workstation license to the platform for execution. The user downloads the client to run the program by himself. This process only works in an Internate-enabled environment. Any disconnection of the network will lead to the loss of rewards.

Earos looks forward to the impact Agent Workstation will have in reshaping the AI and blockchain landscape. The company is excited to empower a new generation of creators, developers, and users to engage with AI agents in an innovative, decentralized environment.

Earos Basic Information

Official Website : https://earos.io/

Headquarter: Singapore

