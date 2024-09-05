E-PAL introduces mass adoption-focused Web3 experience infrastructure BALANCE, raising a total of $30 million from a16z, Galaxy, and others

The funding will accelerate the launch and expansion of Balance, a groundbreaking Web3 infrastructure designed to enhance user experience and drive mass adoption.

Los Angeles, CA, Sep 05, 2024 – E-PAL, the world’s leading gaming and social companion platform, has officially unveiled Balance, its new AI-powered blockchain experience platform, following two successful funding rounds led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Galaxy Interactive. The funding rounds also received support from prominent investors, including Animoca Brands, K5, CLF Partners, MBK Capital, New Heights Fund, AMBER, MarbleX, Sky Mantra, Tuna, Aptos Labs, IOBC, Leland, Halcyon Capital, Uphonest, Taisu Ventures, Gate Labs, DWF Ventures, BING, WAGMI, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, Riot Games CEO Marc Merrill, and League of Legends Director Thomas Vu, bringing E-PAL’s total funding to $30 million.

The funding will be primarily allocated to the development of the Balance infrastructure, a critical step in E-PAL’s mission to build an open, inclusive, and equitable Web3 ecosystem. Leveraging its existing user base of 4.2 million users, Balance aims to bring transformative innovation to the social industry by integrating cutting-edge blockchain and AI technologies.

By integrating AI and blockchain technologies, Balance offers an unparalleled experience for gamers, developers, and publishers across Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Balance.fun has already partnered with over 80 Web3 game companies, making E-PAL the only gaming platform to collaborate extensively across both segments, supporting more than 150 games worldwide.

The Balance infrastructure comprises five interconnected layers, each one enhancing the platform’s capabilities. The Application Layer features both human and AI EPALs, an AI-driven battle report system, a score-sharing feature for players, and exclusive Pioneer Badge NFTs for early supporters. The Platform Layer encompasses a game NFT launchpad and provides comprehensive support for both first-party and third-party games, along with an integrated NFT marketplace. The Protocol Layer offers a suite of tools, including the Epal Fans Token Launchpad, the Epal Fans Protocol, and a dynamic exchange system. The Infrastructure Layer underpins these functionalities with essential services such as the Balance ID system, Balance chain, Balance stablecoin system, and a robust network of nodes ensuring secure and efficient operations. Lastly, the Token Layer is crafted to incentivize users, early adopters, investors, and gaming companions with tokens and digital collectibles.

E-PAL will issue core assets, including EPT tokens, Pioneer Badge NFTs, and Balance Nodes, to provide better incentives and economic circulation for active players, early supporters, investors, and EPALs.

About Balance

Founded in March 2020, E-PAL has rapidly become the leading gaming companion platform, with 4.2 million users and 450,000 active companions (EPALs). The platform has received backing from notable investors such as a16z, Galaxy Interactive, K5, and influential figures like YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, Riot Games CEO Marc Merrill, and League of Legends Director Thomas Vu.

Leveraging its extensive network and expertise, E-PAL introduced its flagship platform, Balance.fun, designed to serve both Web2 and Web3 game companies. Balance.fun has already partnered with over 80 Web3 game companies, making E-PAL the only gaming platform to collaborate extensively across both segments, supporting more than 150 games worldwide.

Press contact: Lucy Jones

Email: contact@balance.game

Location: London, United Kingdom





