Dyor Token Set to Launch January 29th with Gate.io and MEXC Listings, Pioneering the Future of DeFi Investing

Dyor is taking the next step forward with its TGE, set for January 29th, 2025. Designed to power the platform’s growing ecosystem, the Dyor token aims to reward users for investing, sharing knowledge, and contributing to the community.

With plans to launch on Base and list on Gate.io and MEXC, the TGE marks an important milestone in Dyor’s journey to make DeFi investing simpler and more engaging.

TGE Highlights

Dyor’s TGE will feature an IDO on prominent launchpads, including Decubate and eeseee. The token will be deployed on the Base chain to leverage its scalability and security, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Following the TGE, Dyor tokens will be listed on Gate.io and MEXC, making them accessible to a wider audience. The platform has already successfully raised $400k through its launchpads, demonstrating strong community and investor confidence.

Vision for Dyor

Dyor is on a mission to transform the way people interact with DeFi. By combining AI-powered insights, gamified investing, and a self-custodial platform, it empowers users to confidently explore the opportunities of Web3.

The Dyor token is central to this vision, creating an ecosystem where users have an opportunity to be rewarded for their contributions and have access to resources that enhance their investment decisions.

“Our goal has always been to make decentralized investing accessible, engaging, and rewarding,” said Markuss, CEO and Co-Founder of Dyor. “The TGE is a major step toward realizing this vision, and we’re excited to welcome our community to the next phase of our journey.”

The Utility of Dyor Tokens

The Dyor token serves as the cornerstone of a dynamic ecosystem designed to incentivize positive investing and foster knowledge sharing among users. Here’s how the token powers the Dyor experience:

Dyor-to-Earn : Users can gain tokens by participating in challenges, contributing to the community, and sharing knowledge. This gamified approach encourages collaboration and engagement, making investing both educational and rewarding.

: Users can gain tokens by participating in challenges, contributing to the community, and sharing knowledge. This gamified approach encourages collaboration and engagement, making investing both educational and rewarding. Real Yield Staking : Dyor token holders can stake their tokens for a share of platform revenue. This “real yield” model provides tangible rewards while granting users access to premium features and governance rights.

: Dyor token holders can stake their tokens for a share of platform revenue. This “real yield” model provides tangible rewards while granting users access to premium features and governance rights. Access to Premium Features: From advanced analytics to reduced platform fees, Dyor tokens unlock powerful tools for investors looking to gain an edge in the fast-paced world of DeFi.

Key TGE Details

TGE Date : January 29th, 2024

: January 29th, 2024 TGE Time: 8 AM UTC

8 AM UTC Launchpads : Decubate, eeseee.

: Decubate, eeseee. Exchanges: Gate.io and MEXC Global

About Dyor

Dyor is a user-friendly app designed to simplify Web3 and DeFi investing. By combining AI-powered insights, curated token collections, and community-driven features, Dyor empowers users to make smarter, more confident investment decisions. Its self-custodial design ensures complete control over assets, while gamified elements like challenges and streaks keep users engaged. For more information, users can visit the Dyor App or follow them on X.

