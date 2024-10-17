Dynamo to Host a Premier London User Conference on Nov 7th

Dynamo plans to host a premier London user conference on Nov 7th.

Dynamo Software announced on Thursday that its upcoming user conference, Dynamo University London, is set to take place at The Landmark Hotel on Nov 7, 2024. This yearly gathering is designed to empower alternative investment professionals by showcasing Dynamo’s innovative solutions and best practices while serving as an industry beacon for what future developments can be expected within the FinTech world of alternative investments.

Hank Boughner, CEO of Dynamo Software, said, “As we welcome our global clients back to Dynamo University London, we plan to showcase our latest innovations and share best practices to help alternative investment professionals thrive in today’s dynamic market. This conference is more than just a gathering; it’s a pivotal opportunity for attendees to gain invaluable insights into the future of FinTech and drive efficiency in their organizations. We are dedicated to leading the charge in these areas, and this event is an opportunity to share our vision for shaping what’s next in the world of alternative investments.”

About the event

Dynamo explained that the day-long event is driven by an agenda filled with insightful learning sessions and unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how Dynamo’s platform streamlines processes, boosts productivity, and drives efficiency. The technology, tailored specifically for the Alts industry, leverages intelligent automation, custom workflows, and sophisticated integrations for end-to-end management of the investment process.

Jason Bevan, a visionary in creative campaign development for some of the world’s most iconic films, including the Harry Potter series and DC Universe, will give a keynote address, the company said.

Dynamo Software Wins Triple Honors at 2024 Global Business & Finance Magazine Awards

On Sept. 5, 2024, Dynamo Software announced another series of industry accolades by Global Business & Finance Magazine. These three new award wins reflect the commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction in serving the unique and often complex needs of the private investment management industry.

The Awards

According to the report, the three awards the company received include: Award for Best Investment Management Platform, Award for Best Fund Accounting and Reporting Software and Award for Best Portfolio Management Software.

About Dynamo Software, Inc.

Dynamo gives alternatives investors a Performance Edge, empowering them to efficiently scale their firm to capitalize on the growing wave of private market opportunities. With the Dynamo Alternative Investment Platform, Limited and General Partners can now run a tightly integrated firm, putting all their data to work to accelerate operations across front, middle, and back office, unleashing teams to work smarter, and allowing leaders to make better investment decisions and scale their firm. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and UAE.