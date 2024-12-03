Dust Moto Hightail: An Approachable Electric Dirt Bike Built in America For Greener Riding

Imagine a world where the exhilarating roar of a dirt bike is replaced by a harmonious whisper that invites you to embrace the wild terrains of nature and the rugged pathways of adventure without disturbing the serenity of your surroundings. Now envision a machine that combines raw power, precision engineering, and sustainability into a package so light and intuitive it feels like an extension of your own instincts. This is not a dream; it is the Hightail, Dust Moto’s ground-breaking electric dirt bike, unveiled on December 3, 2024. With it, Dust Moto is redefining teh dirt bike industry.

Colin Godby and Jarrett Volkoff: The Conscious-Driven Visionaries Behind Dust Moto

At its core, Dust Moto is driven by a vision to make dirt biking more accessible, environmentally friendly, and exhilarating than ever before. By leveraging electric technology, the company aims to connect more people with the joys of off-road riding while reducing the environmental impact associated with traditional gas-powered motorcycles. Under the leadership of CEO Colin Godby and Head of Design Jarrett Volkoff, Dust Moto is building a culture around sustainable adventure and innovation.

CEO and co-founder Colin Godby brings a wealth of experience and passion to Dust Moto. Raised in Southern California, Godby’s journey from BMX racing to mechanical engineering paved the way for a career that has spanned high-stakes vehicle projects, consumer electric vehicles, and international off-road racing. Before founding Dust Moto, Godby honed his skills as Chief Product Officer at UBCO, a utility electric vehicle company, and in engineering roles with industry leaders like Walt Disney Imagineering and Skullcandy Inc. Today, he balances his professional ambitions with a family-centered life in Bend, Oregon, sharing his love for the outdoors and two wheels with his young sons.

Together with co-founder and Head of Design, Jarrett Volkoff, the two are tackling a big market with confidence. Jarett brings 10 years experience developing new products and brands in housewares, outdoors, consumer electronics including UBCO, Hydro Flask, Belkin and Specialized making them a team to watch.

The Hightail: A Game-Changer in Electric Dirt Biking, Built in America

Unveiled on December 3, 2024, the Hightail Motorcycle represents the culmination of Dust Moto’s vision. Designed to deliver unparalleled performance and accessibility, the Hightail punches above its weight class with a lightweight (<100kg) frame, 42 horsepower, and 60Nm of torque. This innovative dirt bike features a swappable 4.4kWh battery pack, offering riders up to two hours of continuous riding or approximately 35 miles of rugged terrain on a single charge.

The Hightail’s design is a masterclass in engineering for performance and longevity. Its compact chassis, two inches shorter in wheelbase and with a lower seat height than a typical 250cc dirt bike, enhances maneuverability and responsiveness. Described as “telepathic” in its rider inputs, the Hightail offers an immersive experience, enabling a stronger connection between the rider and the bike.

The bike’s custom electric drivetrain operates at a quiet 55 decibels, equivalent to a normal conversation, making it suitable for backyard tracks, urban environments, and nature reserves with noise restrictions. Moreover, the radically simplified maintenance requirements eliminate common frustrations like air filter swaps, oil changes, and engine rebuilds, allowing riders to focus on the thrill of the ride.

Dust Moto’s collaboration with Bloom, a Detroit-based electric vehicle manufacturing platform, underscores its dedication to American craftsmanship. By partnering with Bloom, Dust Moto ensures domestic production, assembly, and servicing, reinforcing its commitment to “Designed and Built in America.” This partnership also enables Dust Moto to scale operations efficiently, leveraging Bloom’s advanced capabilities in manufacturing and delivery.

Approachable Pricing and Transparent Availability With a “Build in Public” Approach

The Hightail is priced at an accessible $10,950, reflecting Dust Moto’s mission to democratize high-performance electric dirt biking. With a refundable $100 deposit, enthusiasts can secure their spot for this groundbreaking bike. Deliveries are anticipated to begin in late 2025, marking a pivotal moment for the company as it transitions from development to widespread market presence.

Unlike traditional manufacturing processes shrouded in secrecy, Dust Moto adopts a “build in public” strategy. This transparent model allows backers and enthusiasts to engage with the design and engineering journey, fostering a passionate community of riders. By involving its audience in the development process, Dust Moto creates a sense of ownership and loyalty among its supporters.

Market Opportunity: A Rapidly Growing Sector

The global dirt bike market is on the brink of transformative growth, with projections indicating it will double to $18 billion annually by 2034, driven by the electrification of motorcycles. Dust Moto is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this momentum, projecting potential annual revenues exceeding $100 million within the next five years (not guaranteed).

As the only U.S.-based OEM in the electric dirt bike (e-Moto) category, Dust Moto has a significant domestic advantage. The U.S. accounts for over 50% of global recreational dirt bike purchases, offering a vast and engaged market for Dust Moto’s innovative Hightail Motorcycle.

Innovative and Sustainable Performance Proven in Challenging Conditions.

Dust Moto’s commitment to excellence was validated when its prototype, the Model_1 Alpha, achieved an impressive 8th place finish in the eMoto class at the Red Bull Tennessee Knock Out race. This performance demonstrated the bike’s durability and capability in demanding environments, solidifying its reputation as a competitive contender in the electric dirt bike market.

One of Dust Moto’s most compelling features is its alignment with sustainability goals. The Hightail’s electric drivetrain significantly reduces emissions, offering an eco-friendly alternative for environmentally conscious riders. By making high-performance electric bikes more accessible, Dust Moto is not only reducing barriers to entry but also encouraging a broader audience to embrace off-road adventures.

Dust Moto’s innovative spirit extends beyond the Hightail’s design. The company’s battery-swapping system addresses range anxiety, a common concern among electric vehicle users. With quick and easy battery replacements, riders can enjoy uninterrupted adventures. Future plans include incorporating smart connectivity, GPS navigation, and advanced rider analytics, further enhancing the user experience.

Community-Driven Growth And The Investment Opportunity

Dust Moto’s organic social media following, amassing over 25,000 Instagram followers without paid advertising, highlights its resonance with the off-road community. By leveraging platforms like Wefunder, Dust Moto not only raises capital but also builds a network of supporters who are deeply invested in its success.

Dust Moto invites investors to join its mission to redefine the off-road motorcycling landscape. With the global dirt bike market poised to double to $18 billion annually in the next decade, Dust Moto’s innovative Hightail Motorcycle is perfectly positioned to capture this growth. As of teh time of writing, the company has already raised $787,350 from 85 investors via Wefunder, surpassing its initial goals. With investments starting at just $100 and a valuation cap of $7.5 million, this is an accessible and exciting opportunity.

Funds raised will propel Dust Moto into mass production, enabling the transition from prototype to market-ready products. Key initiatives include refining manufacturing designs, launching a pre-order campaign, and establishing a robust dealer network. These efforts will secure strong momentum ahead of an institutional Seed round planned for mid-next year, positioning the company for substantial valuation growth.

Investors will gain a stake in a pioneering American brand with a proven track record of performance, sustainable innovation, and growing market demand. Explore detailed investment opportunities on Dust Moto’s Wefunder page and be part of the movement revolutionizing electric mobility.

Riding on the back road quietly but with the adrenal of an electric bike-Hightail makes it possible.

Conclusion: Shaping the Future of Dirt Biking

Looking ahead, Dust Moto plans to expand its product line to cater to diverse rider profiles, from professional racers to casual enthusiasts. The company’s strategic focus on domestic manufacturing ensures consistent quality while supporting local economies. As regulations and incentives for electric vehicles grow globally, Dust Moto is well-positioned to capitalize on these favorable conditions.

Dust Moto stands at the intersection of innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, ready to redefine the future of off-road motorcycling. With the Hightail Motorcycle, the company offers a revolutionary product that combines cutting-edge technology with rider-centric design. Dust Moto’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and environmental responsibility positions it as a trailblazer in the electric dirt bike market.

For riders, investors, and enthusiasts, Dust Moto is a movement. By transforming the way we think about dirt biking, Dust Moto is setting new standards for performance, sustainability, and fun on two wheels. As the world shifts toward electric mobility, Dust Moto is leading the charge.