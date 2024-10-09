Dubai’s Ultimate Blockchain Event to Unite Visionary Innovators and Global Leaders

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, Future Blockchain Summit 2024, the region’s most immersive large-scale blockchain event, is set to take place at the iconic Dubai Harbour from October 13-16, 2024. As the premier event in MENA, it will bring together more than 1200 investors, 120 exhibitors, and 150+ speakers from over 50 countries, uniting the blockchain and crypto ecosystem under one roof. This year’s event will be a hub for groundbreaking ideas and collaborations designed to shape the future blockchain technology and its impact on global industries.

Dubai, recognized as a global Web3 hub, offers a fertile ground for blockchain innovation, thanks to its forward-thinking government policies, comprehensive regulatory framework, and access to capital. Since its inception in 2018, aligned with the Dubai Blockchain Strategy and Emirates Blockchain Strategy, the Future Blockchain Summit has become the region’s flagship event for blockchain, spanning the vibrant tech markets of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Peter Brady, Associate Vice President Technology Cluster at Dubai World Trade Centre, remarked, “Future Blockchain Summit 2024 will once again serve as a dynamic platform designed to empower disruptors and ignite sector growth. We are excited to bring together the brightest minds and leaders to foster collaboration, inspire transformation, and solidify Dubai’s position as a global hub for blockchain innovation.”

The 2024 edition will offer groundbreaking discussions on the convergence of blockchain with AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and extended reality (XR). Leaders and innovators from Europe and North Africa will dive into how these combined technologies are transforming industries. Attendees will also gain invaluable insights on:

The rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in protecting digital assets and reshaping ownership models.

Tokenization of traditional assets and the explosion of decentralized finance (DeFi) , a force set to disrupt financial markets and create new investment avenues.

Digital identities in the Web3 era, a critical topic addressed by Brian Rose, Founder & Host of London Real, and Raido Saar, President of the Estonian Web3 Chamber. This session will explore how blockchain enables self-sovereign identities, empowering users to control their personal data and digital presence.

Key discussions will include Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO of The Sandbox, and Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, during the “Into the Metaverse” panel. They will delve into the impact of blockchain on gaming, community-driven ecosystems, and the role of AI, VR, and AR in creating next-gen gaming experiences. The future of decentralized game development and the rise of esports will also be explored, providing attendees with a comprehensive look at the future of the gaming industry.

Another must-attend session is the “Navigating Global Regulations” panel, which will compare regulatory frameworks across the US, Europe, and Asia, while emphasizing the role of compliance tools and regulatory sandboxes in enabling experimentation and cross-border collaboration.

Sponsors for this year’s summit include Bitpanda, Coin W, DMCC, Fastex, Toobit, Sui, Coindesk Indices, M2, Fasset, and others, all of whom are at the forefront of blockchain innovation.

About Future Blockchain Summit

Future Blockchain Summit is the leading blockchain exhibition and MENA region’s most immersive large-scale blockchain event. Capitalising on Dubai’s status as a global Web3 hub, the event will unite the entire blockchain and crypto ecosystem and provide a leading platform to foster collaboration.

Powered by GITEX Global, the seventh edition of Future Blockchain Summit will bring together more than 1200 investors, 150 exhibitors, and 120 speakers from across countries at the iconic Dubai Harbour, from 13-16 October 2024. It will take place alongside GITEX Impact, Expand North Star, FinTech Surge and Marketing Mania.

Expand North Star

Expand North Star 2024, the world’s largest event for start-ups and investors, will bring together leading founders, VCs, tech innovators, and ecosystem enablers to the Dubai Harbour, taking place from 13-16 October 2024. Hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, Expand North Star features four co-located events: GITEX IMPACT, Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania. This 9th edition will welcome over 1,800 global startup exhibitors, 1,200 investors, and 250 speakers from 100 countries. The show is inspired by the world largest tech show, GITEX GLOBAL, which will take place from 14-18 October 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre.