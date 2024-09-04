DTX Exchange Ready to Mirror NEAR’s Success as The New AI Sensation While Arbitrum Lags Behind

After successfully completing its presale round two, this hybrid trading platform has entered the presale round 3 at $0.06 per DTX token. The DTX Exchange is attracting investors from Near Protocol (NEAR) and Arbitrum (ARB) with the growing demand for L1 blockchain technology. The upcoming cycle is expected to pull more investors toward this fast-growing network.

Near Protocol (NEAR) Prepares To Make a Strong Comeback

Built on a layer-one blockchain, Near Protocol (NEAR) is nearing a price trend which somewhat is comparable to the early days of 2021. About 3 years back, Near Protocol (NEAR) was on the rise, taking its prices up and driving the market sentiment bullish. The network is following the same trend in 2024 which opens it to potential growth opportunities.

If the market dynamics pick up, Near Protocol (NEAR) could break out and make it to the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Even though the fluctuating market sentiment hasn’t been very favorable toward some of the major altcoin networks, Near Protocol (NEAR) might pick up the game supported by recent updates, which spotlight its capacity for growth.

Near Protocol (NEAR) is currently trading for $3.80 and has slumped by 4.27% in the last 24 hours alone. Even though its ongoing price trend doesn’t align with the prediction my crypto analysts, it is poised to break out with a strong comeback with its $4.2 billion market capitalization.

Arbitrum (ARB) September Price Prediction And Analysis

Based on the ongoing performance shown by the Arbitrum (ARB) network, it is predicted to hit a max high of $0.76 by the end of the year. As a layer-two (L2) scaling solution, Arbitrum (ARB) has made quite a buzz over the past few months for its high network activity and technological upgrades.

As an Optimistic Rollup solution, Arbitrum (ARB), shifts network operations away from the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet while offering the same Ethereum-level security protocols. This growing network activity has driven a large number of users from the Ethereum (ETH) network to Arbitrum (ARB), increasing its demand and investor confidence.

Arbitrum (ARB) is a good investment for the upcoming bull run as its market cap crosses $1.74 billion and aims for more highs in the coming months.

The New AI Sensation Outshines Crypto Giants With Hybrid Trading

The rising adoption of DTX Exchange’s growing presale indicates investor confidence and higher growth opportunities as it nears launch. The DTX Exchange is a layer-1 blockchain exchange allows users to trade cryptos, forex, equities, and CFDs from different networks and other hybrid exchanges.

The DTX Exchange features cutting-edge trading features to offer lucrative opportunities to its users and investors. This DeFi network is the first ever exchange which offers 1,000x leverage to its holders and does not demand privacy breaching KYC requirements. The platform’s ability to perform AI-powered trading makes it a viable option to invest for maximum gains.

DTX Exchange allows investors to take larger positions and land high gains while investing lower capital. This reduces the chances of losing huge capital and increases high-profit opportunities for new and experienced investors.

Crypto Analysts Predict New Highs For DTX Exchange Post Launch

The DTX Exchange is poised to become the next big thing in the market, thanks to its fast-selling presale that has raised over $2 million in record-breaking time and counting. The DTX Exchange rewards its users with multitier accounts, DTX wallets, and the best elements of DEX and CEX to offer a unique value proposition.

The DTX Exchange offers its users to avail reduced trading fees, access premium trading features, gain governance votes and proposals. With so many benefits and high scale profit structure, the DTX Exchange is poised to become the biggest presale of the year with millions raised and more on the way.

