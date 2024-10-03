DTX Exchange Predicted For A 990% Move As SUI Eyes New ATH And XRP Breaks 6-Month High

SUI has moved from strength to strength, pulling all the stops on its way to the $2 mark. The token’s uptrend was not without the usual hiccups, but the massive adoption has been sustaining SUI’s gains.

In similar developments, Ripple (XRP) has also broken past its six-month high, while a new DeFi project, DTX Exchange (DTX), is tipped for all forms of profits, short-term and long-term. Here’s how the market looks for the presale token and the two top altcoins!

SUI is Redefining Massive Adoption

The SUI blockchain only gained prominence in 2024, reaching its ATH in March before falling below the dollar mark during the worst of the bearish waves. Now, the token features the biggest gain among the top altcoins, but SUI’s price is not the only wonder on the project.

The Total Value Locked on Sui has finally crossed the billion-dollar level, setting a new ATH at $1.05 billion. Open Interest is also a key indicator of investor confidence, as more than one analyst thinks SUI is not taking a stop here.

A huge adoption rate in the Sui ecosystem is what is keeping the token above the current market correction. While most of the top altcoins have suffered significant losses in the past two days, SUI is only preparing for a breakout past $2, as it is already at $1.76.

Ripple’s XRP Pulls Back After a Price Rally: What’s Next?

Development in Ripple’s XRP camp has been largely affected by the lawsuit against the SEC for the past two years. With the case approaching a resolution, Ripple can be on the fast track to meeting its resistance goals.

One such level has been tested recently, as XRP surged up to $0.66 before falling to the bears. It was on the back of a 13.45% spike over the weekend, and Ripple ended September 2024 with significant gains to its name.

The price prediction waters are very murky as far as we can see, but some analysts believe XRP can make it to $0.75, from its current $0.59, in the coming weeks. Ripple is yet to be mighty convincing, but the token seems to be a long-term shot.

All Eyes on DTX Exchange for Gains and Fresh DeFi Experience

Most DeFi projects don’t pride themselves on offering the biggest profits, only on giving the most consistent ROI. DTX Exchange is glad to be doing both, and rather easily, too.

Profits for traders start from doing your market research and choosing a wide range of options for your portfolio. The more diverse it is, the better for your trading profits. With many tokens to trade with, the risk is spread out, and you’re almost constantly making profits.

There are about 120,000 tokens available for trading on the DTX Exchange. It’s a hybridized platform incorporating trading elements from the stock, crypto, and Forex markets. So, if the crypto-verse is currently bearish or in correction mode, you can always make a switch to Forex or equity trading.

The DTX presale is also taking the spotlight as it moves through its various stages with charm. The token supply is running out pretty fast!

Multiple Gains on DTX: The Best Presale of the Year?

Long-term gains and short-term gains are up for grabs on the DTX project, starting from the public presale. The public presale is in Stage 3, and its current pricing of $0.08 is set to spike 100% to $0.12 upon launch.

Having generated over $3 million so far in just three presale stages, the DTX Exchange project is attracting a lot of investors, and analysts believe the project will draw enough users to create huge demand for the token. In fact, they believe that DTX could grow by up to 10,000% after the token launches on multiple exchanges.

