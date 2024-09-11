DTX Exchange Outperforms Top 10 Cryptos With VulcanX Chain Launch; Bringing 2,000 Shiba Inu and PEPE Holders Onboard

The actual development of DTX Exchange (DTX) started after their VulcanX launch, which will bring various features like a hybrid trading mode, gas fee reduction, etc. Yesterday, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE investors rushed towards DTX as it is highly undervalued; according to transactions, over 2,000 memecoin investors joined the DTX ecosystem.

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE are facing high market swings, investors are now venturing into utility coins like DTX Exchange. One memecoin expert has predicted an exponential price rise potential in the DTX Exchange as the market shifts upwards.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rejected From 200-Period Moving Average In Lower Timeframe

The recovery started in Shiba Inu (SHIB) last Friday is again fading as major rejection from the key moving average has been observed. In a 4-hour timeframe, the long-term moving average has pushed Shiba Inu (SHIB) down from the upper levels. In the daily timeframe, SHIB is above the 10-period MA, and the 20-period MA is working as resistance for the coin.

The $0.000012 level has been a major supply area for Shiba Inu (SHIB), and it has saved the price from starting another declining trend. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has tested this support level more than thrice. The near-term outlook for the SHIB is still bearish, while market direction can change its momentum.

PEPE Price Forming Double Bottom After Breakdown

With Shiba Inu (SHIB), PEPE has also been on a downtrend. In the last 30 days, it has dropped around 15%, and in the last seven days, it has decreased by 3.57%. However, PEPE has reversed from the $0.0000065 support level, where it took support before 5th August. Currently, PEPE is trading at $0.000007361, and $0.0000077 is the immediate resistance level where PEPE can face a rejection.

PEPE has a market cap of $3.1 billion and is positioned as the #25th coin in the crypto market. It has a circulating supply of 420.69T PEPE, which is currently at 100% supply. In the last 24 hours, the PEPE price has increased by 5.55%, and volume has increased by around 6%.

DTX Ready To Perform: 1,466% Upside Potential

One of the early memecoin investors has given its projection on the DTX Exchange; according to him, by the end of November, DTX can rise to the $0.94 level from the current level of $0.06, giving the current investors an upside potential of over 1,400%. It is in the third stage of the presale and has already attracted more than 35 crypto whales, showing the importance of the project.

Investors’ confidence has increased as Solid Proof audited and approved the DTX Exchange, confirming that its smart contracts and operational procedures are secure and compliant. This approval has boosted user trust by showing that the platform operates with solid security and transparency, meeting industry standards.

There are various benefits that no other exchange can provide, like different assets in one place, 1,000X leverage, low gas fees, and many other benefits that make it the best in the industry.

