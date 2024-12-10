DTX Exchange Introduces ETF Trading to Crypto While Chainlink and PEPE Lead Market

DTX Exchange has made headlines with its first hybrid ETF trading model. With over 3,50,000 registrations, the platform has received widespread adoption and recognition from crypto whales and institutional investors.

Meanwhile, the market correction has continued, with blue-chip cryptocurrencies trading negatively. Chainlink (LINK) and Pepecoin (PEPE) have shown some strength, holding above the immediate resistance level. DTX Exchange is one of the few coins that have continued the momentum, rising 500% from the first stage.

As the DTX token presale approaches its launch, demand has steadily increased. Experts suggest that DTX could launch at around $0.20, up from the current price of $0.12, offering new investors an opportunity for quick gains.

Chainlink (LINK)’s Evolution Driving DeFi and TradFi Innovation

Chainlink (LINK)’s co-founder Sergey Nazarov recently shared on Twitter that Chainlink (LINK)’s groundbreaking progress in both Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is just the start of bigger innovations. He highlighted how Chainlink (LINK) has grown beyond being a DeFi standard to playing a key role in TradeFi and DeFi, with numerous active integrations underway.

Additionally, in recent news related to Chainlink (LINK), Fortlake Asset Management has partnered with Backed, Sonic (formerly Fantom), and Chainlink (LINK) to tokenize its Sigma Opportunities Fund. This collaboration aims to make the fund more accessible and connect it to DeFi, utilizing advanced blockchain technology for greater transparency, deeper market access, and smoother operations. Chainlink (LINK) will play a central role in managing the fund on the blockchain.

Pepecoin (PEPE) Surges Leads Memecoin Pack

On Saturday, Pepecoin (PEPE) hit a new all-time high achieving $0.00002694. Pepecoin (PEPE) has outperformed the top meme coins in the crypto market. PEPE is the third-largest meme coin after DOGE and SHIB. Pepecoin (PEPE)’s price climbed over 26.52% in the last week and a staggering 127% in the last 30 days.

The recent Binance US listing has reignited interest in Pepecoin (PEPE), pushing its market cap to $11.48 billion. So far this year, Pepecoin (PEPE) has skyrocketed by 1,400%, with analysts crediting whale activity for its meteoric rise. As Pepecoin (PEPE) continues to gain momentum, it challenges Dogecoin’s dominance in the meme coin space and keeps the crypto community buzzing.

DTX Presale Demand Skyrockets On Blockchain ETF Trading Launch

The layer-1 protocol, DTX Exchange, has been trending in the crypto community as it has launched ETF trading in its hybrid protocol. Along with robust momentum in the presale, it has also become popular for introducing the first-ever hybrid exchange, which allows trading in over 10,000 assets, including ETFs, stocks, crypto, forex, etc.

The DTX Exchange deploys its proprietary VulcanX blockchain technology to provide lightning-speed and embedded AI order execution, which reduces errors and increases efficiency. The VulcanX protocol also minimizes the platform’s trading fees, increasing traders’ profitability.

DTX is an ERC-20 token that provides holders various benefits, such as decisions in governance and incentive features like income generation. With DTX tokens, traders can pay the fee and receive loyalty rewards from the exchange.

As the DTX token presale approaches its launch, demand has steadily increased. Experts suggest that DTX could launch at around $0.20, up from the current price of $0.12, offering new investors an opportunity for quick gains.

Learn more: