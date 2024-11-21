DTX Exchange (DTX) Rake In Huge Buys From BNB And Shiba Inu Holders – Is A Massive Rotation In Play?

Fundamentals support a spike on the BNB price charts, as the token is tipped to benefit from the friendlier regulatory environment that the Trump administration promises. On the other hand, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading somewhat below its monthly peak, and even the whales are more than worried.

The DeFi coins seem to be taking center stage this time, and DTX Exchange (DTX) offers a less expensive option compared with BNB. What’s more, the DTX project comes with a lot more DeFi perks than you’d expect.

BNB Charts Show Rare Bullish Signals

The BNB price is riding on the market momentum, but that’s not all the token has going for it. Strong fundamentals are the foundation for any sustainable spike, and BNB sports some pretty strong on-chain metrics.

Binance has processed over $1.09 trillion worth of tokens since its inception, and the DEX volume for the past week spiked by over 49%, rising up to $11.9 billion.

However, the BNB price seems to be shedding on both intraday and weekly timeframes, as the Binance token is down 1.86% in the past seven days.

Analysts have noticed the bullish ‘cup-and-handle’ pattern forming on the BNB charts, as they are starting to look like November 2021. If confirmed, the pattern could see BNB get to $1,200. For now, the token is still dipping, and profit-taking seems the most likely cause.

Shiba Inu Whales Are Already Dumping?

The bull run only just started, but the SHIB price has not delivered the profits its investors expected. The Shiba Inu token is down 18% from its monthly peak, exchanging for about $0.0000255.

Many factors could be responsible, from profit-taking to market correction, but one thing is clear: the Shiba Inu whales are abandoning the memecoin for more promising tokens. Analysts speculate that the investors are directing their assets elsewhere.

Closing below $0.000023 will see regular traders start to sell off their Shiba Inu holdings, triggering a massive sell-off and price drop. For now, the token seems to be holding up above that level, but only just.

BNB and SHIB are shedding profits on their networks, but a new token is here to mop all that up. Watch out for DTX Exchange!

DTX Exchange: Profits for Traders, Access to WEB3

The DTX Exchange ecosystem runs on a hybrid blockchain, VulcanX, a novel design that is essential to ensure the DTX platform keeps running smoothly. First, the platform is for more than just traders; even non-trading folk have use cases on DTX Exchange.

First, there’s a long list of tradable assets featuring foreign currencies, stocks, bonds, and other kinds of equity products, as well as crypto coins.

There are about 120,000 of them listed on the platform, and the best part is hat some have 1000x leverage options attached. More users will have access to higher market positions, increasing the chances for success.

Then, as traders become successful, they can enter the DTX Black Club, a reward system for the most active, productive users on the DTX Exchange platform. Traders who have accumulated $10,000 in their trading accounts qualify. From there, they get rakebacks and weekly and monthly bonuses based on how active they have been on the platform.

DTX Exchange developers threw in something for the Web3 enthusiasts, too. There are tools that enable basic Web3 operations on the Phoenix Wallet, with more advanced features set to hit the platform soon enough.

So, trader or not, DTX Exchange has something for you. Now, here’s how the platform benefits the investors.

BNB and Shiba Inu Buy Into DTX’s Growth 100x Potential

While the top altcoins are shedding, their holders are moving over to promising new projects like DTX Exchange. The DTX token has been in presale for a while and is now valued at $0.10 in the current Stage 5 of the public presale.

While the presale is wrapping up, Stage 5 investors can still double whatever amount they invest in the project as the project is set to enter the market at $0.20 at launch officially.

Following insights about a prospective 100x post-launch DTX surge, bulls from BNB and Shiba Inu are going big on the project. So far, the project has raised almost $8 million in presale, and the numbers keep growing.

