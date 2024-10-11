DTX Exchange Could Be the 1000% Breakout Everyone’s Been Waiting For—Why You Should Sell Shiba Inu & Floki

This week has not been promising for memecoins, showing their volatility and uncertain price trends. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and FLOKI have displayed weekly declines, disappointing investors with slower price movements and dropping volatility. Meanwhile, whales are cashing out to seek other 10x opportunities.

DTX Exchange (DTX) advances in the crypto sector with its real-world utility, cutting-edge tech, and first-ever hybrid blockchain, surpassing Shiba Inu (SHIB) and FLOKI tokenomics. In this article, we’ll explain why the memecoins fall out of the list of bullish cryptos and why DTX can turn your hundreds into millions.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Streaks Down After Shibarium Activity Drops

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is going through a bearish phase with large whales liquidating their capital for other bullish options. The primary reason for this decline is a worrying drop in Shibarium’s activity as only 33 new accounts were created in October. This reflects the growing disassociation of whales and traders for Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The 455% surge in the burning rate has also failed to level up its price channels as Shiba Inu (SHIB) displays a 2.88% drop in the last 24 hours. The emergence of new memecoins has also divided the capital influx of investors, making Shiba Inu (SHIB) a later choice for whales seeking big gains from the alt and memecoins.

Can FLOKI Break the $0.001 Barrier? Experts Remain Skeptical

The FLOKI ecosystem is improving with new partnerships in the real world, leading to more prominence for the memecoin. However, FLOKI has been a poor performer in this bull run with minor gains and slow price momentum, positioning itself as a decliner memecoin for FLOKI holders and triggering notable outflows.

FLOKI is yet to fulfill its promise to surge past to erase another zero and surge past the $0.001 support level. Experts say this seems a far cry for the memecoin and more downside is expected this month. This has made FLOKI a no-go crypto for investors due to the risk of more liquidations and price losses.

DTX Exchange (DTX) Raises $3.9M With 1000% Rally on Horizon

DTX Exchange (DTX) sets out for a bullish rally this year as its presale looks no less than a $10M raise and a mainnet launch. The project sets out the road to provide competitive market technologies for seamless trading with a platform boasting 120k+ assets across diverse financial markets including stocks, cryptos, bonds, commodities, and CFDs.

The DTX platform has pioneered the ground-breaking 1000x leverage for traders and a 3% VIP Rebate Program to incentivize its active trader body. The VulcanX chain provides lightning-fast execution and a speed of 10,000 TPS so traders can make millions without any delay with one finger click.

DTX Exchange rides a bullish wave of interest by seasonal traders, helping it raise more than $3.9 million in round 3 of the public presale. The DTX token is predicted to moonshot after its Q4 mainnet launch and exchange listing, potentially reaching beyond $1 and promising 1000% returns for early stakeholders.

Why You Should Invest in DTX Exchange Over Memecoins



As memecoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and FLOKI falter amid price declines and investor uncertainty, DTX Exchange (DTX) is swiftly becoming the crypto to watch in 2024. With its revolutionary 1000x leverage, hybrid blockchain, and advanced trading tools, DTX is positioning itself as the ultimate alternative for memecoin tokenomics with the potential to score a 1000% rally after its mainnet launch.

DTX Exchange (DTX) promises to be a game-changer for profit-hungry whales, making DTX the ultimate moonshot for those ready to turn small investments into life-changing profits in no time at just $0.06.

