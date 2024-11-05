Dtec Announces Global Partnership with DİZAYNVIP to Elevate AI-Driven Mobility Design

Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 5, 2024 – Dtec, a leading innovator in AI-powered smart assistance technology with DePIN and IoT architecture, is thrilled to announce its global partnership with DİZAYNVIP, a premier luxury vehicle design company. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Dtec’s AI and Web3 mission to revolutionize smart mobility by integrating state-of-the-art technology with high-end design.

The partnership will focus on creating advanced AI-driven solutions that elevate both the functional and aesthetic aspects of modern vehicles. With Dtec’s expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), IoT systems and Web3, combined with DİZAYNVIP’s excellence in luxury vehicle design, the collaboration aims to deliver unprecedented experiences for drivers and passengers alike.

AI-Based Smart Assistant Meets Luxury Design

Through this collaboration, Dtec’s AI-powered vehicle assistant, Dtec Assistant (DtecA), and its IoT ecosystem will be seamlessly integrated into DİZAYNVIP’s custom vehicle projects. This fusion will offer a unique blend of intuitive technology, providing users with cutting-edge features like remote control of home IoT systems, advanced AI vehicle interactions, and seamless communication between vehicles and other smart devices.

Key Highlights of the DİZAYNVIP and Dtec Partnership

DİZAYNVIP, which has transformed nearly 4 thousand vehicles for 35 years, is starting the journey of artificial intelligence technology with Dtec in vehicles with its innovative approach.

AI-based Dtec Assistant integration will power DİZAYNVIP’s luxury vehicle business with voice-activated control, IoT device management, and personalized AI-driven experiences.

Dtec is driven by a pioneering team of experts at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies. With a wealth of experience in these fields, the team is committed to transforming how people interact with connected vehicles. The Dtec team consists of forward-thinking leaders, cryptography specialists, and AI engineers who have previously delivered groundbreaking solutions in both the automotive and tech industries. By leveraging Blockchain technology with Depin architecture, Dtec encourages users to actively participate in data sharing, creating a balanced economic system. This approach not only expands the AI resource pool and ecosystem but also grows the user base, positioning Dtec ahead in the highly competitive AI market.

CEO of Dtec, Doğan Mutluol expressed his thoughts on the partnership:

“By combining our AI and IoT capabilities with DİZAYNVIP’s global expertise in luxury vehicle design, we are creating a future where cars are not just transportation but an extension of the smart, connected life. All the developments in Dtec’s roadmap and the progress we have taken are also attracting the attention of Venture Capital (VC) firms, and especially after this partnership, they started to communicate much more frequently. We also aim to be together with VCs more often following new developments. New partnerships and developments are on the way that will move Dtec forward.”

Chairman of DİZAYNVIP, Erbakan Malkoç stated that; “We have produced the ‘smartest car’ using artificial intelligence. When you get in the car, Dtec greets you and communicates with you during your driving experience. You can receive all the answers and responses to anything you ask. This partnership with Dtec is a natural step towards the future of smart, luxury vehicles. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in terms of design and functionality, ensuring that our clients experience the best of both worlds.”

Driving the Future of Smart Mobility

The companies are also exploring opportunities to expand their joint efforts into smart cities and electric vehicle integration, ensuring that their solutions are not only cutting-edge but also eco-friendly and aligned with the future of transportation.

For more information on the Dtec and their upcoming partnerships, roadmap and developments follow Dtec on X https://x.com/DtecToken

About Dtec

Dtec is an AI-powered vehicle technology, IoT integration, and blockchain solutions. With its flagship products—Dtec Assistant (DtecA), Dtec Token (DTEC), and Dtec Brain (DtecB) —Dtec is reshaping the future of smart mobility and connected living with its AI based solution with leveraging blockchain technology focusing on the Web3 ecosystem. To learn more, visit https://dtec.space

About DİZAYNVIP

Award winning DİZAYNVIP is a luxury vehicle design company known for its bespoke creations that blend cutting-edge technology with aesthetic excellence. Specializing in custom automotive projects, DİZAYNVIP delivers unrivaled design experiences to clients worldwide. Dizaynvip, appeals to customers from many countries, from China to Dubai, from the USA to Saudi Arabia. Founded in 1992, DİZAYNVIP currently offers world-class service with its 20,000 square meter modern factory and over 200 professional teams. In addition to being a globally recognized brand, DİZAYNVIP has won many awards internationally: The Best Automobile Design Award in Europe at the International Brand Leaders Summit in 2013, World’s Best Technology Utilizing Company in Automobile Design Award at the prestigious IMA IMPACT Technology Summit in the US in 2014.To learn more, visit http://www.dizaynvip.com/

Media info:

Contact person Emre İslek, Product Director

Company Email: emreislek@dtec.space

Company Website: https://dtec.space