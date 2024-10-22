Dryad Networks receives €3.8M funds from ERDF to transform wildfire detection technology.

Dryad Networks has received €3.8M from the European Regional Development Fund to transform wildfire detection technology.

Dryad Networks, a pioneer in ultra-early wildfire detection technology, announced a significant financial boost to advance its wildfire prevention solutions on Tuesday. The company has been awarded a €3.8 million grant from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through the Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB). This grant will increase the development of Dryad’s revolutionary wildfire suppression project, code named “Florian,” an autonomous drone-based system designed to combat wildfires at their inception.

Carsten Brinkschulte, CEO and co-founder of Dryad Networks, said, “We are thrilled to receive this substantial funding from ILB, which will significantly advance our ‘Florian’ project. Combining this with the new investment from First Imagine Ventures, we are well-positioned to revolutionize wildfire management. Our vision is not only to detect wildfires at their earliest stages but also to suppress them quickly, minimizing damage to communities, ecosystems and infrastructure.”

Boris Dorin, partner at First Imagine!, commented, “Dryad’s groundbreaking approach to wildfire detection and suppression is exactly the type of transformative technology we seek to support. As wildfires grow in intensity and frequency due to climate change, the need for scalable, proactive solutions has never been more urgent. We are excited to partner with Dryad Networks in their mission to protect critical ecosystems and build a more resilient, sustainable future.”

Dryad Networks Receives €2.5 million in funding from First Imagine

According to the report, adding to the ILB grant, Dryad Networks also received €2.5 million in funding from First Imagine!, a leading climate-tech investor. This brings the total raised from its April convertible financing round to €8.9 million. The new capital injection positions Dryad to scale its Silvanet wildfire detection platform while driving forward the development of Florian, an innovative solution that combines AI-driven early detection with immediate suppression capabilities.

Dryad’s Silvanet detection technology

Building upon the success of the Silvanet system, which uses solar-powered, AI-driven networks to detect the early signs of wildfires, Dryad Networks is now developing Florian to swiftly and effectively suppress these fires. Using an autonomous drone fleet equipped with innovative fire suppression technology, such as acoustic waves, Florian is designed to extinguish wildfires before they have a chance to spread. These drones will be permanently stationed in high-risk forests, ensuring a rapid response to potential threats, Dryad added.

The company said that it is committed to advancing its technology, expanding its network of deployed sensors, and forging strategic partnerships to enhance wildfire management and resilience efforts globally. Dryad’s core product, Silvanet, is already deployed in over twenty countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australasia with 20,000 sensors shipped to date.