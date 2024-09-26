Driving business resilience using EHS software

To drive better business decision-making and overall organizational performance, Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) software is an essential cost-effective tool for businesses. EHS software streamlines software compliance, supports environmental sustainability and enhances safety.

Capturing the data is only half the story – it’s what you do with it that counts.

Tracking business processes is essential for managing compliance and regulations that are required to be adhered to. For regulations such as occupational health and safety as well governance, EHS software can assist in tracking documentation such as permits, licenses, inspection notes to meet compliance requirements.

The benefits of EHS software

Tracking incidents and managing risks is where EHS software’s workflows are used to capture incident reports. This data can be used to allow a business to understand the root cause of these incidents which can inform improved safety protocols.

A business can use analysis from the incident data and use it to improve its employee safety training. But also monitor the training process by tracking safety drills, the implementation of training schedules and certifications that employees may require. Safety alerts and reminders for personal protective equipment standards can be integrated into an EHS system to notify employees of protocols or to notify if these have not been adhered to.

An effective EHS system can assist in managing environmental data as well as help them meet sustainability goals and be used in reporting. This allows a business to consistently track all environmental data including emissions, resource consumption, carbon footprint tracking and managing hazardous materials.

How EHS is of benefit to business

With a centralized data suppository, EHS software is able to generate real-time dashboards and reports that support decision-making through data-driven insights. The business’ ability to benefit from the analysis of this data allows for the reduction of risks and improved performance.

The ability to customize and scale the EHS software that is tailored to a specific industry’s needs also allows for the business to scale. Seamless integration into existing systems allows for a streamlined and seamless workflow.

The reduction of manual processes, which also lowers the risk of human errors, increases operation efficiency and bolsters the return on investment for the expense of EHS software. An additional financial benefit is the drastic reduction in the risk of penalties, fines or reputational damage for a business found to be non-compliant with the regulations that its industry requires.

Real-time analysis anywhere, anytime

EHS software also provides more mobile accessibility. This is of great benefit to businesses that rely on field workers and remote teams that can access and input data from a mobile device. Providing the ability for location independent real-time reporting.

By focusing on these points, you can emphasize how EHS software streamlines compliance, enhances safety, and supports environmental sustainability in a cost-effective manner.

The benefits of EHS software are endless and gives a business the ability to view KPI’s at a glance, compare them against corporate EHS goals, slice and dice the data to identify trends and areas for improvement and save time on EHS reporting.

