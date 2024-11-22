Down to 70% off! you should try these wig

Intro

Wigs are a convenient way to change one’s appearance. In fact, hair has a significant effect on a person’s appearance and style. Women with long hair often give people a soft feeling, while women with short hair are more powerful and have a leadership temperament. Therefore, if you want to try to change the look and style, wigs are a simple and non-destructive choice. Here are five of the best wigs to buy during Black Friday sales.

Why you should buy wigs in black fridays?

Black Friday falls on November 29th this year. Buy wigs on this day and you can get the best deals of the year. In fact, the production cost of human hair wigs is very high, and its market price is usually relatively expensive, and some high-end products can even be priced into thousands of dollars. But don’t worry, on this special day, consumers have the opportunity to buy high-quality and durable human hair wigs at a lower price.

For example, the famous American wig brand, Luvme Hair, launched a Black Friday-related promotion in November, with discounts of up to 70% on some products. Here are our picks for wigs you can’t miss during Black Friday.

Dazzling and Creative choices: 613 blonde wigs

613 Blonde wig, for fashion seekers and DIY enthusiasts, is an indispensable thing. Its golden color can undoubtedly add a touch of dazzling brilliance to the wearer. This 613 blonde wig is like a flower blooming on the grassland in spring, constantly emitting its unique charm. Especially for women of African descent, this wig can significantly enhance their skin tone, making it more noticeable and beautiful.

In terms of quality, 613 wigs offered by Luvme Hair uses the highest quality human hair so that it remains supple and soft. Under scientific and continuous cleaning and maintenance, it can be used for 1 to 3 years.

In addition, the 613 blonde wig has great convenience for hair coloring enthusiasts. Compared to other wigs that need to be pre-bleached for color, this wig can be directly dyed in a variety of bright colors. For the DIY master, whether you want to dye gray gold, sugar purple, gradient powder or blue, it can be easily achieved and easy to operate.

Effortless choice: Premax blonde highlight body wave 13×5 lace front wigs

Luvme Hair’s Premax wig collection, launched in 2024, features pre-treated lace wigs that are cut, bleached and plucked from the hairline, allowing customers to wear them without additional processing. This reduces the cost of use, learning and time, making high-quality lace wigs easier to enjoy. It is especially recommended to try 13×5 lace front wigs, because its large size lace offers a variety of styling possibilities, such as center part, side part, and Z and C points, adding tenderness, edge or trend. Premax 13×5 lace front wigs uses HD lace to provide a delicate lace effect that blends easily with the scalp for a flawless hairline. Products have a variety of styles, such as silky straight, kinky straight, water wave, body wave and so on.

Flexi-Fit: 360 Lace wig with Drawstring Cap

There is no end to the progress and innovation of wigs. Luvme Hair’s new 360 wig, launched in 2024, confirms this. Compared with the ordinary 360 wig, this wig uses a transparent drawstring design, which makes the back of the ear and back neck more natural and traceless, and it is difficult to detect the trace of the wig. In addition, this transparent drawstring is adjustable, you can adjust the tightness according to your head circumference, so as to achieve a firm but comfortable wearing effect. At Luvme Hair’s Black Friday event, the wig is available for up to $140 off. If you’re looking for the perfect wig that makes you look flawless from the front, sides, and back, then this new 360 wig is sure to meet your needs.

