Don’t make these mistakes while choosing a whey protein supplement

If you are a fitness enthusiast, you must have heard of whey protein supplements and might even be taking them. But there are many beginner level fitness enthusiasts that make certain mistakes while choosing the best protein powder as there are a lot of protein powders available that it might get daunting to choose the best supplement.

Another mistake that a lot of people make is they don’t know what a whey protein supplement is and just randomly start taking it. Do not do this. Understand what whey protein is and how it will affect your body. Consult your doctor and trainer to know which GNC protein supplement will work best for you. There can be a chance that you might not need whey protein, and instead your trainer suggests that you start with pre workout supplements. So for best results follow a professional’s advice.

Whey protein benefits

Some of the main benefits of whey proteins are –

Helps build lean muscle mass

Helps with sustained post workout recovery

Keeps energy levels up to help you push through your workouts

Boosts immunity

Reduces fatigue and tiredness especially after intense workouts

Best GNC protein supplements

There are different kinds of whey protein supplements available on GNC India’s website. You can choose from the best ones based on your individual health requirements.

GNC Pro Performance 100% whey protein GNC AMP Pure Isolate GNC AMP Gold Series 100% whey protein advanced

The best thing about GNC protein powders is that you can easily find a supplement for every need, whether you are a beginner or advanced level athlete. When you take these whey protein supplements in conjugation with a healthy diet and optimal workout routine, you’ll see visible results.

Whey protein mistakes you might be making

If you are planning to buy a whey protein, don’t make these mistakes.

Randomly choosing any whey protein supplement

One of the most common mistakes that people make is choosing a whey protein supplement without knowing about it. Whey protein is obtained as a by-product during the cheese making process. There are three kinds of whey proteins – whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and whey protein hydrolyzed. The difference in each of these is the purification stages they go through and the overall protein and fat content. Each of these whey proteins has specific benefits.

Whey protein concentrate – Whey protein concentrate is the most common type of protein supplement. It goes through the least filtration stages and that’s why has the highest fat and lactose content.

Whey protein isolate – Whey protein isolate is known to be the purest form of whey. The advanced formula has the least fat and lactose content, making it ideal for those who are lactose intolerant.

Whey protein hydrolyzed – Whey protein hydrolyzed goes through partial hydrolysis which makes it super easy to digest this supplement.

Whey protein concentrate is ideal for beginner level athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Whey protein hydrolyzed and isolate are ideal for intermediate and advanced level athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Don’t make a mistake of randomly choosing any GNC protein. Read about its composition and benefits online and then make the right choice.

2. Not reading the ingredient list

When you buy a whey protein, make sure to go through the ingredient list carefully. For all GNC proteins the ingredient list and nutritional information is mentioned online. There should be least fat content and the protein powders should be free from any harmful substances. You should also go through the ingredient list carefully to see if there is any ingredient that you may be allergic to. In such case, you can ask your doctor to recommend an alternative.

GNC protein powders are World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Approved and Informed Choice Certified. Products that have these logos are tested for purity and are free from any banned substances.

3. There should be no added sugar

A lot of protein supplements have added sweeteners or sugar content in them. When you buy a whey protein supplement, make sure to check the labels thoroughly. There should be no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. The presence of artificial sweeteners in whey protein supplements can harm your gut bacteria health and cause digestive problems like constipation, diarrhea, gas etc. Added sugar also means you’ll be loading up on calories and not getting any nutrition.

4. Check the BCAA ratio

Make sure to check for the BCAA ratio in the protein supplement whenever you’re buying one online. Most labels including GNC proteins list BCAA as a ratio of leucine, isoleucine, and valine. The ideal ratio should be two parts leucine to one part isoleucine and one part valine. This BCAA ratio is ideal for muscle building, reduces fatigue and muscle camping, and helps in cutting fats from the body.

5. Not buying whey protein supplements from a reputed website

It is always recommended that you any kind of fitness and wellness supplements from a reputed website only. The one stop shop for complete range of GNC protein powders is GNC India’s official website – www.guardian.in

When you buy from a reputed website you know you’ll get the best quality. GNC has been the world leader in fitness and wellness supplements for more than 85 years so you know you’ll get premium quality. Shopping directly from the website means you’ll get 100% authentic and original products.