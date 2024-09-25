DonnyJ: An Indian Artist’s Journey to Collaborating With Grammy Award-Winning Engineer Nando Costa

DonnyJ is a prominent Pop and R&B artist based in Tampa, Florida. Originally from India, he routinely received invitations to perform at prestigious festivals and events. He was invited to be a front line performer at the Kut Festival in Manipur India, which is one of the largest festivals in India’s North-East region. He performed at the Kut Festival in 2007, 2013 and 2014. In 2019, DonnyJ was invited to perform at the inauguration ceremony of the NEC Tamchon Football Tournament in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, India. The performance was filmed and later published by the media outlet and film production company Wilderness Films India, which works with some of the world’s largest television news outlets, such as ABC News, ESPN, CNBC, CNN and Discovery Channel. DonnyJ also performed several times on the Indian national television network Doordarshan. He was also one of the star performers of the Underground Music League in India, where he headlined concerts and helped to change the music industry in India by establishing a vibrant hip hop and R&B scene in Delhi.

In India, DonnyJ became a household name with dedicated television performances on the Doordarshan network, which is India’s state-owned TV network and one of the largest in the country. He performed on Doordarshan’s New Years Eve specials in 2009, 2013 and 2014. Performing on Doordarshan is a massive achievement and being invited repeatedly to perform on their New Years special is an even greater feat. DonnyJ was at the forefront of the pop/hip-hop movement in India. He was a leading member of the Underground Music League and helped to establish the pop/hip-hop scene in Delhi and promoted the movement by headlining concerts, such as the College Conquest concert tour which covered prominent colleges in Delhi like DTU and IGIT, among many others. Not many artists can claim that they influenced the music culture in an entire region of a country, but that is one of the many accomplishments on his resume. In 2015, DonnyJ beat thousands of competitors to be a Top10 finalist on “India’s Digital Superstar,” which was called the “Asia’s largest talent hunt.”

After moving to the United States, DonnyJ continued to see great success as a live performer. As the Lead Singer of the acapella group The CharlieChords, DonnyJ led the group to the quarter finals of the Varsity Vocals ICCA international a cappella competition and featured at The Topsfield Fair in 2017. The following year, as the Lead Singer of the circle singing group The Lotus Sound, he led the group to concerts that took place as part of JP Porch Fest and the international music festival Make Music.

Since 2019, DonnyJ has been the Lead Vocalist for the R&B/funk band The Pulse of Boston, which is one of the most widely-recognized bands in New England. The Pulse of Boston has a large following and regularly performs at many distinguished concert venues and event centers, such as Twin River Casino, the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel and the Seaport Boston Hotel and World Trade Center. This is yet another exemplification of DonnyJ using his vocal prowess to lead a band to greater heights.

DonnyJ has also had considerable success as a solo artist. He has released several singles and music videos that have been recognized by major music news outlets. These singles include “Behind the Bars”, which was featured by Desi Hip Hop in 2015; his singles “Kiss and Smoke”, “Medicine”, “Heroes” and “Paper Dreams” were covered by Billboard Sound, Blow Ya Speakers, Grind Louder and Industry Reviewz, respectively. Only artists that have achieved a high level of success and a loyal following receive such consistent media attention for the music they release. The fact that since 2015, DonnyJ’s music and content have consistently been covered by major media outlets is a testament to his status in the industry as a singer, songwriter, engineer and music producer.

DonnyJ has extensively collaborated with the acclaimed Latin Grammy nominated music engineer & producer Nando Costa on multiple music projects since 2018. Some of the critically acclaimed projects from this collaboration include the album “Sex Is The Only Way Out” and singles “Roots”, “Paid For It” and “You Think You’re Free”.