Donald Trump Inspired Solana Memecoins and PropiChain, the Altcoins You Need to Outperform Bitcoin

Trump-inspired Solana memecoins are rallying as the U.S. Presidential election draws closer. Likewise, pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, hit an all-time high (ATH) of $73,0000 in March before dropping to its current price of $66,858, according to CoinMarketCap.

For new investors in the market, this price is steep when starting their investment journey. However, similar to how early investors capitalized on Bitcoin, Trump-inspired Solana memecoins and PropiChain (PCHAIN) are catching investors’ attention.

PropiChain (PCHAIN), currently in its first presale stage, offers several benefits for early investors. Consider taking this opportunity to acquire this digital asset and the Solana memecoins.

These altcoins could outperform Bitcoin shortly.

Trump-Inspired Solana Memecoins Rally

Polymarket said the odds of Trump’s win rose to over 60% on Wednesday, October 16. Trump-inspired Solana memecoins such as MAGA Hat, Trump SOL, and Dark MAGA have seen a surge in value because of this growing optimism in a Trump victory.

At press time, the price of Trump SOL ($TRUMP) is $0.000451, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,865.50. This asset is up 6.42% in the last 24 hours and has a market valuation of $42,0000.

On the other hand, Dark MAGA, representing a more authoritarian and dystopian version of Trump often depicted with “laser eyes,” is selling at $0.008405. According to CoinGecko, this asset is also up by 397.1% in the last two weeks.

The modest price and the recent rally of these Trump-inspired Solana memecoins make them suitable for investment opportunities. Meanwhile, PropiChain (CHAIN) brings uniqueness via its integration of AI and NFT tokenization to simplify real estate investment.

PropiChain and Trump-Inspired Memecoins Shine as Alternative Options

While Trump-inspired Solana memecoins are rallying in leaps and bounds, Bitcoin has only seen an 11.9% surge in the last 30 days.

Despite their current surge, many analysts believe investors could lose interest in these political-based memecoins post-election since they have no fundamental utility.

Fortunately, PropiChain (PCHAIN) stands out in comparison. Imagine having access to a platform that combines blockchain, NFTs, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Metaverse to revolutionize the real estate sector – offering far more than just speculative hype associated with political-based memecoins.

The platform aims to eliminate the traditional problems that plague real estate investment, such as fraud and limited access. PropiChain (PCHAIN) is the only decentralized platform leveraging AI technology’s power to simplify the real estate management process.

This also allows users to automate transactions depending on specified conditions. Imagine trying to buy a property at a specific price; the AI can run this transaction when the real estate assets reach a certain valuation.

In addition to NFTs and AI, PropiChain (PCHAIN) integrates the Metaverse. This allows you to tour properties in 3D virtually from anywhere in the world.

PropiChain (PCHAIN) breaks geographical barriers, giving anyone from anywhere in the world access to real estate investment for as little as $1000.

PCHAIN: Driving PropiChain Ecosystem

At the core of PropiChain’s ecosystem is its native token, PCHAIN. Therefore, as an early presale investor, you enjoy several benefits when holding PCHAIN.

With this token, you can buy and trade NFTs to earn over 4000% yield and earn up to 225% APY on your PCHAIN holdings.

Early presale token holders also gain governance power, allowing them to vote on the platform’s future. Hence, while Trump-inspired Solana memecoins can benefit you as a short-term investment, PropiChain (PCHAIN) utilities make it appropriate for long-term opportunities for early investors.

To become an early investor, sign up on the PropiChain (PCHAIN) website with your email or connect your wallet and follow the instructions to buy PCHAIN tokens.

Join the Presale and Access to Global Real Estate Market

PropiChain sets itself apart with its unique features. The platform fractionalizes property ownership via NFTs using blockchain technology, making real estate investment more accessible and liquid.

The presale is divided into four stages, and your profit margin will depend on how early you join. PCHAIN’s presale price for the first stage is $0.004. This will increase to $0.011 in the second and $0.023 in the third stage.

Meanwhile, the token is expected to list at $0.032. When you buy and hold PCHAIN tokens through the final presale stage, you can get over 800% ROI.

Join the ongoing presale early and gain exposure to global real estate markets.

