DogLibre Revolutionizes Web3 as $DOGL Goes Live

DogLibre, an innovative Web3 project combining blockchain, AI, gaming, and IoT, has launched $DOGL on Uniswap V3 Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 incubated by Coinbase. Following a highly successful presale raising $969,171.91, DogLibre is redefining meme coins with tech-driven solutions like the Telegram mini-app DOGL DASH and upcoming metaverse game DOGL LIFE. With nearly $1M raised and a focus on meaningful impact, DogLibre is set to revolutionize the meme coin space.



Introduction

New York, USA December 12, 2024 — DogLibre, the groundbreaking Web3 project combining cutting-edge technology, meme culture, and real-world impact, proudly announces that $DOGL is now live and trading on Uniswap V3 Base, an Ethereum L2, decentralized with the Optimism Superchain, and incubated by Coinbase. This milestone follows an incredibly successful crowdsale, during which DogLibre raised an impressive $969,171.91—a testament to the strength of its community and the global belief in its mission to revolutionize the meme coin space.



DogLibre’s innovative approach to blending blockchain, AI, gaming, and IoT solutions has created a unique and impactful ecosystem that is redefining what meme coins can achieve. The TGE will unlock opportunities for token holders to actively participate in the DogLibre ecosystem, explore metaverse integrations, and contribute to meaningful real-world initiatives.

Key Milestones

Incredible Crowdsale Achievement: DogLibre’s community-driven presale culminated in raising $969,171.91, highlighting widespread excitement and trust in the project’s vision. This remarkable feat underscores DogLibre’s ability to unite crypto enthusiasts and dog lovers worldwide.

Growing Adoption: DogLibre’s ecosystem has rapidly expanded, attracting a loyal and engaged community with its unique combination of meme-driven fun and innovative solutions.

Game-Changing Features: DogLibre has already launched DOGL DASH, a Telegram mini-app that rewards users for their engagement, with exciting lucky draws and rewards on the way for the community. Coming soon is DOGL LIFE, a metaverse game that seamlessly integrates real-life missions, blending fun with purpose.

Tech-Driven Purpose: Beyond entertainment, DogLibre’s commitment to IoT and AI-based solutions positions it as a leader in utilizing technology to support animal welfare.



What Sets DogLibre Apart?

DogLibre isn’t just another meme project—it’s a tech-driven ecosystem revolutionizing how technology can create real-world impact. By combining blockchain transparency, dynamic NFTs, engaging games, and innovative solutions like AI-powered smart devices, DogLibre is building a self-sustaining platform that delivers value to its community while driving meaningful change for dogs worldwide.



$DOGL is now live and trading on Uniswap V3 Base, Powered by Coinbase, Base is a secure and fast Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain offering low-cost transactions and seamless integration with the broader Web3 ecosystem.



DogLibre’s TGE isn’t just the launch of a token—it’s the beginning of a new era in Web3, where creativity, community, and cutting-edge technology come together to achieve meaningful change. As $DOGL transitions from presale success to public availability, it paves the way for a future where innovation and compassion work hand-in-paw.



With nearly $1M raised and a roadmap full of exciting developments, DogLibre is poised to lead the meme coin space into a brighter, more impactful future.

About DogLibre

DogLibre is a groundbreaking ecosystem combining advanced technology with real-world solutions to transform dog welfare. Backed by industry trailblazers, DogLibre empowers a global community, uniting people to create lasting, impactful change for stray and pet dogs everywhere.

