Public Bitcoin miners are slashing their BTC reserves amid shrinking returns, rising debt pressure, and a post crash reset that has forced them to abandon the hold strategy that led the market during the 2024 to 2025 bull cycle. Over 15,000 BTC have been sold since October.

Amid this shake up, data shows investor activity surging in Pepeto, which has raised $8.1 million in its presale at $0.000000186. The dogecoin price prediction shows DOGE stuck at $0.09 with limited upside, but projections circulating in the Pepeto community suggest that buying a large position now could turn into life changing money once exchange listings bring this token to millions of new buyers. The presale is ending soon.

Miners sell 15,000 Bitcoin as the Fed crushes rate cut hopes

Bitcoin mining firms offloaded 15,000 BTC since the October crash, abandoning the long term hold strategy. The Fed held rates at 3.5% to 3.75% on March 18 with a hawkish tone, and Bitcoin OGs dumped $117 million in BTC on March 19. Hot PPI data at 0.7% and oil near $97 per barrel crushed any remaining hope for near term rate cuts.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin OGs sold 1,650 BTC worth $117 million after the decision. BTC fell from $74,500 to $69,248 as the dot plot signaled only one cut in 2026.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $69,370 on March 19. Ethereum dropped 6.1% to $2,172 and now on 20 March Bitcoin is trading around $70,270 and Ethereum sits at $2,137.

Three coins whales and big gain hunters are buying in 2026

Pepeto surges as exchange listings approach

According to recent market activity, deep pocketed investors are rapidly buying into Pepeto amid its ongoing presale, which has now raised $8.1 million from thousands of wallets as exchange listings approach. The crypto market creates millionaires in every single cycle, and the winners are always the ones who bought large positions in the right project before the mainstream crowd arrived.

Pepeto is a full exchange ecosystem that provides real trading infrastructure across multiple blockchains. The platform features PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for asset transfers, and Pepeto Exchange for complete trading, all close to ready for launch and audited by SolidProof. Staking at 195% APY rewards holders while over 4 billion tokens have been permanently burned.

The Pepeto team has confirmed that exchange listings will follow shortly after the presale closes, bringing the token to millions of new buyers who have not yet had a chance to enter at these prices. The PEPE cofounder behind this project already turned nothing into a $7 billion coin.

Pepeto currently sells at $0.000000186. At 269x ($0.00005), a $1,000 investment becomes $269,000. At 537x ($0.0001), that same $1,000 crosses $537,000. The dogecoin price prediction shows DOGE needing a miracle to reach $0.50 from $0.09. Pepeto offers return math that no established token can touch, and the presale is ending soon.

XRP: Whales accumulate billions of Ripple coins

Whale investors substantially expanded their XRP holdings in recent months, stacking billions of tokens following the sharp selloff. Wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP collectively acquired approximately 4.18 billion coins. XRP barely responded, holding near $1.44 amid projections that a catalyst could push the price to $2 later this year. But the dogecoin price prediction alongside XRP both show limited returns compared to Pepeto at presale pricing.

Cardano: Swiss supermarkets accept ADA as payment

Supermarkets in Switzerland now accept ADA as payment through a crypto payment gateway. Despite this, ADA fell to $0.26 on March 20 amid broader weakness. The dogecoin price prediction alongside Cardano both show moderate potential while Pepeto at $0.000000186 with three exchange products offers a completely different tier of returns.

The bottom line

While the dogecoin price prediction shows DOGE stuck at $0.09, and ADA and XRP moved slowly despite whale activity, Pepeto jumped to $8.1 million raised because investors see what is being built. The presale is ending soon. Exchange listings will permanently close this entry price. The people who pass on this presale will spend the rest of the cycle telling the story every late buyer tells: I saw it, I knew it, but I did not buy when I had the chance. Do not be that person. Visit the Pepeto official website and buy a position that could change your financial future before this window closes permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the dogecoin price prediction for 2026? DOGE is at $0.09 with limited upside. Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers far greater return potential.

Why are whales buying Pepeto over established coins? Real exchange products, a PEPE cofounder, and presale pricing offer returns large caps cannot deliver.

Is the Pepeto presale ending soon? Yes. Exchange listings will follow shortly. Visit the Pepeto official website before this entry closes.