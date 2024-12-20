Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses $0.4 Support; Will This New AI Coin Flip Cardano (ADA) in Market Size?

The crypto market decline coincides with the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday to cut interest rates twice in 2025. Dogecoin (DOGE), one of the top crypto coins, was among the biggest losers, losing the $0.4 support. Nevertheless, a full recovery is expected in the coming days, making it a good crypto to buy at the current price.

Conversely, IntelMarkets (INTL), a new AI crypto, charges ahead and maintains a 700% gain. It approaches its much-anticipated debut after nearing the $5 million fundraising milestone, tipped to flip Cardano (ADA) in market size.

IntelMarkets (INTL): A New AI-DeFi Crypto to Watch

IntelMarkets (INTL) basks in the spotlight, standing out for its unique narrative as a blend of AI, blockchain and DeFi. As the first AI-powered trading platform, it aims to transform the $36 billion global crypto trading market—a trailblazer, according to experts.

Planning to reshape the trading scene, it will integrate AI across all levels, becoming the first true modern-gen platform. At the same time, the Intelli-M trading system can perform rigorous technical calculations from multiple markets in seconds, not to mention the self-learning trading bots.

Moreover, as an emerging cryptocurrency, its upside potential is unmatched, driving interest away from the underperforming Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA). At the same time, its fair launch—no single individuals or whales holding large supplies of the token—makes INTL a new DeFi project worth betting on.

As the launch date approaches, considering over $4.9 million has been raised, it is one of the best coins to invest in at $0.073 in the eighth ICO stage. The projected 65x rally after listing makes it a promising wave not to miss.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Tumbled Below $0.4

The top meme Dogecoin (DOGE) was one of this week’s biggest losers, tumbling 15% on the weekly chart. Reflecting bearish sentiment, the Dogecoin price trades around $0.35, declining sharply from the $0.4 support.

Despite this, indicators point to a bullish reversal. The Williams Percent Range (14) and 100-SMA hint at a comeback, positioning Dogecoin (DOGE) among the altcoins to watch out for—the dip might be a good entry.

At the same time, experts are optimistic about a bounce. Kingthies, a top expert, eyes a recovery toward $0.65. Moreover, the long-term goal remains the same, which, according to Zigasjay, is a run toward $5 during this bull season. Despite this, new altcoins like IntelMarkets (INTL) with no bull market history might outperform.

Cardano (ADA) Loses the $1 Support

Cardano (ADA), one of the top altcoins, wasn’t exempted from the latest bloodbath. Like the rest of the crypto market, it nosedived. However, technical indicators like the ADA price trading above the 50-EMA and 50-SMA suggest now is a good time to buy.

The Cardano price fell below the $1 support, changing hands above $0.95—a 13% decline in the past seven days. While a comeback is on the cards, further decline before a complete bullish reversal isn’t out of the question.

Nevertheless, price forecasts remain bullish—a beacon of hope amid the gloom. InvestingHaven, a top expert, believes Cardano (ADA) holding the $0.824 support will be crucial to its run toward $1.88 and $2.55 by 2025. Despite the imminent comeback, INTL’s 65x upside potential might be too good to ignore.

IntelMarkets (INTL): Can it Outperform Solana (SOL) and Flip Cardano (ADA)?

As a new AI altcoin, IntelMarkets (INTL) is on a bullish path—no surprise demand is rising. Its future transformation of the crypto trading scene with AI and impending adoption might see it outperform Solana (SOL) and potentially surpass Cardano (ADA) in market size.

