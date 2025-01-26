Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Prices Continue To Fall; Here’s One Altcoin That Is Soaring Despite Market Volatility

Crypto volatility is rampant these days. Top meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have depreciated dangerously, sending naive investors to prematurely liquidate their holdings. However, one new altcoin is soaring despite these market conditions. Remittix is prospering in spite of crypto volatility, and is attracting a crowd right now.

This article takes a close look at Remittix, examines its potential, and explains why it is soaring while DOGE and SHIB are tanking.

Remittix is defying market expectations

Remittix is a crypto-to-fiat protocol that allows anyone to send fiat to any bank account in the world right from their crypto wallets. This is an earth-shattering use case, and it pits Remittix against services like Western Union, Stripe, and other financial corporations that rule the $190 trillion global payments market.

But unlike these financial dinosaurs, Remittix doesn’t discriminate or exclude people based on their location, economic status, or financial ability. Apart from that, RTX is cheaper, faster, and more efficient. It is an innovative revolution that global payments desperately need, and there’s a good chance it will go mainstream soon.

Due to this groundbreaking potential, Remittix has quickly gained traction, especially amongst crypto investors. Its presale has amassed over $7 million even though it just recently launched. At a price of $0.0350, RTX has appreciated by OVER 100%, defying crypto volatility to fetch early investors decent gains.

But it’s not stopping there, Remittix is set to fetch early investors an even bigger ROI in the coming weeks.

Dogecoin succumbs to crypto volatility , loses momentum

Dogecoin surged close to $0.5 after Donald Trump’s inauguration, just $0.1 away from DOGE’s all-time high. But that boom, which coincided with BTC’s rise to an ATH of $109K, was short-lived. As soon as BTC dropped, Dogecoin also depreciated.

At the moment, DOGE is trading sub $0.35, as the bears took over and weak hands sold their holdings. If DOGE fails to hold this level, analysts say it could drop further and test the $0.25 level. Dogecoin’s drop epitomizes the state of the meme coin market and reveals investors’ shift from memes to utility tokens.

Shiba Inu ‘s price slides further down

Like DOGE and other meme tokens, Shiba Inu has also fluctuated widely for the last few weeks. However, SHIB’s drop is more alarming, as billions of dollars have been wiped from its market cap.

Shiba Inu‘s downward slope has gotten steeper in recent times, indicating that investors are jumping ship at a more rapid rate. SHIB’s daily trading volume has also dropped from billions to about $300 million. Unless whale activity bolsters SHIB, there are fears things could go from bad to worse.

Join the winning project

Meme coins like DOGE and SHIB used to command a lot of fanfare and inflow, but the tides seem to be turning. Investors are shifting towards utility tokens like Remittix, which have a solid fundamental and immense potential to disrupt industries.

This makes RTX the ideal crypto investment choice for maximum gains. Remittix has already fetched current investors a decent ROI, and by the time it goes viral, there’s no telling how high it will soar. Analysts have predicted a 1,800% profit for early Remittix presale investors and gains in excess of 15,000% by the time it hits the limelight.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix