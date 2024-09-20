Dogecoin About To Form Golden Cross, Whales Interest Move From Tron To IntelMarkets

There may be something to cheer about for the Dogecoin (DOGE) community in the next couple of weeks. A technical analyst feels that the price of the Dogecoin crypto could surge at any point as it looks to form a golden cross.

In other news, there has been a massive drop in Tron (TRX) whale activity. On the flip side, there is a new ICO that has captured the attention of whales. The ICO, IntelMarkets, has raised $370k in funding and is now heading for $500k.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price About To Form Golden Cross

A technical analyst and Dogecoin (DOGE) supporter, Kev_Capital_TA, in his recent analysis, claimed that the memecoin might be on the brink of bullish price action. According to him, Dogecoin (DOGE) is only weeks away from the first ‘golden cross’ in four years.

The analyst forecasts that the Dogecoin price may climb up to $0.93, $2.27, or even $3.80 based on the market conditions and the overall economic liquidity cycle. In the meantime, the Dogecoin price USD chart shows a recovery above the 50-SMA at $0.103467, signaling an increase in buying momentum.

Its price has increased by 7.5% on the biweekly chart. Another analyst, DegengAmbleh, forecast the value of Dogecoin could soar to $0.18719 in the next few weeks.

Tron (TRX) Whale Outflows Drops

The TRON (TRX) is witnessing a significant change in whale movement. Data from IntoTheBlock reflect that the amount of large holders’ net TRX outflows decreased from 141 million to 8. 8 million TRX by September 15. Such a sharp decrease in the sale of whales may cause stability in the altcoin’s market valuation.

In more positive news, 94% of the Tron coin holders are in profit as the cryptocurrency has been on an upward trend in the last one year. However, the Tron crypto is rather declining as it is shown in its biweekly and monthly charts.

The Tron (TRX) market cap has also been ranging between $12.5 and $14 billion on the monthly timeframe. Regarding the forecast of the Tron price, Coincodex expects it to drop to the $0.12965 support level if the selling pressure gets worse in the next few weeks.

IntelMarkets Aiming for $1M As Whale Activity Rises

IntelMarkets is quickly becoming one of the top DeFi projects in the cryptocurrency market today after its remarkable performance. The price of IntelMarkets jumped by 100%, rising from $0.009 to $0.018. In addition, the presale of the project has attracted over $370k and looks on track to hit $1 million early in the fourth quarter.

There has been a lot of attention on IntelMarkets because of the innovative features it brings to retail traders. IntelMarkets is developing a trading platform where retail traders will be able to use exclusive tools employed by Wall Street brokers. Some of these tools include IntelMarkets’ Autopilot Trading Robots, Intelli-M trading systems, and many more.

New and experienced traders will be able to work with sophisticated tools and features like copy trading, 1000x leverage, and customized indicators. Furthermore, IntelMarkets provides an automated AI trading bot for investors so that they can earn their profits. It also helps the traders to monitor the market changes.

The bots are self-learning and can be corrected and programmed to follow certain trading strategies. Because of these features, many industry experts believe IntelMarkets could challenge for a top spot in the crypto trading platforms market valued at over $36.5 billion. According to Future Market Insights, this market could reach a valuation of over $135.7 billion by 2032, giving IntelMarkets room for growth.

Tron Whales Are Showing Interest in IntelMarkets for Massive Profits

Given its recent performance and growth potential, IntelMarkets has become one of the top coins to watch. Analysts have forecasted a 10x price surge for the top ICO, IntelMarkets. They believe its unique crypto trading tools make it a project with the potential for massive gains as it attracts a ton of traders.

