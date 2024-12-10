Recently, a Dogecoin (DOGE) trader who has made headlines making $550K in profits has shared his next top picks for a high-flying 5x rally: Fantom (FTM) and IntelMarkets (INTL). Read on to find out why he has picked these two exactly and why IntelMarkets seems to be the better choice for life-changing gains in 2025.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Momentum Has Slowed Down

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the original meme coin starting out as a joke to poke fun at cryptocurrencies. Thanks to its active community and its supporters, such as Elon Musk, DOGE rose to fame. However, Dogecoin’s future prospects appear constrained in the prevailing market cycle. Dogecoin is currently trading around $0.43, up 300% since last month, and down from its all time high of $0.74 reached in Jan 2021.

In this cycle, the said trader capitalized massively, reaching $550K in profits, but since then, he has raised doubts about Dogecoin’s future potential. Dogecoin’s community remains passionate, but its lack of utility and meme nature seems to have hindered any future exponential growth potentials. Investors looking for major gains in crypto may find Dogecoin’s upside somewhat constrained compared to newer, more innovative projects such as Fantom and IntelMarkets.

Fantom’s (FTM) Migration To Sonic (S) Might Pose Challenges

Among the altcoins that caught the trader’s eye was Fantom (FTM). As a Layer-1 blockchain designed for speed and scalability, Fantom aims to solve the issues of high fees and slow transaction times that plague many other networks. FTM is currently trading around $1.25, down 4% since yesterday.

Fantom’s main appeal lies in its technology, with the network offering high throughput and low transaction costs, making it a competitor to Ethereum and Solana. However, despite its technological innovations, FTM has struggled with widespread adoption. Its market cap and liquidity remain moderate, and there are concerns about its ability to gain significant traction in a crowded space.

Recently, Fantom has announced its migration to Sonic (S). How this will reflect FTM price is highly speculative territory. As many traders are looking for more stable coins with a promised upside potential IntelMarkets emerges as a safer bet of the two.

IntelMarkets (INTL): A 5x Rally on the Horizon

IntelMarkets is the first pick of the trader with a 5x really near. With its AI powered trading protocol, the hybrid trading platform is well readied to reshape the global crypto trading market. IntelMarkets brings together the upsides of artificial intelligence, Blockchain technology and DeFi, introducing a revolutionary approach to crypto trading.

The project’s AI trading robots will change the game for retail traders in the way they interact with the market. These self-learning robots can act upon real-time data, continually learn and improve their strategy, and go to execute high-speed trades over various markets. Currently, IntelMarkets is in the seventh ICO, raising over $3,500,000 in backing, with its token being priced at an attractive $0.064.

Experts are confident that IntelMarkets is one of the best altcoins to invest in 2025 because of its low market entry price and huge potential. Together with its low market cap and AI-DeFi narrative, INTL also has a distinct edge over Dogecoin (DOGE) and Fantom (FTM). IntelMarkets is seen having a 5x rally when it finally lands on Tier-1 exchanges. Lastly, IntelMarkets is one of the most exciting new DeFi projects to watch this season, thanks to a team of ex OpenAI and MIT experts leading the next wave of cryptocurrency innovation.

Conclusion

While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Fantom (FTM) have enjoyed significant attention, their growth potential seems to be limited due to their large market caps and existing challenges. Dogecoin’s reliance on meme-driven hype and Fantom’s struggle with adoption are clear indicators that their ability to replicate past gains is unlikely. On the other hand IntelMarkets is set for explosive growth as we are looking at a promising 5x rally. Its unique AI, blockchain, and DeFi mix makes it the one to watch for crypto investors in search of life-changing gains in the crypto market.