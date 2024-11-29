Does the 55 Inch TV Come with a Wall Mount? Find Out Here

Does the 55 Inch TV Come with a Wall Mount? Here’s What You Need to Know

When you purchase a new TV, one of the first questions that come to mind is whether it includes all the accessories you need to get it set up. If you’re buying a 55-inch TV, you’re probably asking: “Does this TV come with a wall mount?” In this post, we’ll clear up any confusion about TV mounting options, what typically comes in the box, and how to set up your 55-inch TV for the best viewing experience.

Understanding TV Packaging: What Comes with Your 55-inch TV?

When you buy a new 55-inch TV, the packaging usually includes the TV itself, a power cord, a remote control, and sometimes batteries for the remote. However, one thing that most TV manufacturers do not include is a wall mount. While some TVs come with mounting hardware, these are typically basic screws that can be used to attach a mount to the TV. They are not a full wall mounting system.

So, the short answer to the question “Does the 55-inch TV come with a wall mount?” is: No, most 55-inch TVs do not come with a wall mount. You’ll need to purchase the wall mount separately.

Why Don’t 55-inch TVs Include a Wall Mount?

There are a few reasons why TV manufacturers don’t include wall mounts with their televisions:

Personal Preferences: Not every homeowner wants their TV mounted on the wall. Some people prefer placing their TV on a stand, so manufacturers leave the choice up to the consumer. Different Mounting Needs: Wall mounting systems come in various designs and sizes. A one-size-fits-all approach wouldn’t work well. The mount that fits your TV needs to be compatible with its size, weight, and design, so manufacturers leave the mounting choice to the buyer. Cost Efficiency: Including a wall mount in every TV package would increase the overall cost of the TV. Since many buyers don’t use wall mounts, manufacturers keep the cost down by offering them separately.

What’s Included in the Box of a 55-inch TV?

When you unpack your 55-inch TV, you’ll typically find the following:

The TV itself: The most important part!

Remote control and batteries: The remote is essential for controlling your TV.

Power cord: This connects your TV to a power source.

Basic screws and spacers: These may be included to help with setting up the TV on a stand or with a mount. However, as mentioned earlier, these aren’t for full wall mounting.

However, a full wall mount is not typically included in the box. If you plan to mount the TV, you will need to buy a wall mount separately.

Types of Wall Mounts for Your 55-inch TV

Now that you know the TV doesn’t come with a wall mount, you might be wondering: What are my options for mounting a 55-inch TV?

There are a few types of wall mounts you can choose from, depending on your preferences and the space available:

Fixed Wall Mounts: This is the simplest and most affordable type. A fixed wall mount holds your TV flush against the wall. It’s ideal if you don’t need to adjust the TV’s angle or position after mounting. Tilting Wall Mounts: A tilting mount allows you to adjust the angle of the TV, usually up or down. This is useful if you need to avoid glare from windows or want to adjust the TV for better viewing angles. Full-Motion Wall Mounts: Full-motion mounts provide the most flexibility. You can adjust the TV to move left, right, up, down, and even swivel it for a more comfortable viewing experience. This is a great option if you have multiple seating areas or want to move your TV around. Cantilever Mounts: Similar to full-motion mounts, cantilever mounts allow you to extend and retract the TV from the wall. This can be useful if you have limited space and need to move the TV forward when watching.

How to Choose the Right Wall Mount for Your 55-inch TV

When shopping for a wall mount, there are a few things to consider:

TV VESA Compatibility: VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) refers to the standardized holes on the back of your TV that allow it to be attached to a mount. Be sure to check your TV’s VESA size and choose a mount that is compatible with it. A 55-inch TV typically uses VESA measurements of 200×200, 400×400, or 600×400, depending on the TV’s weight and brand. Weight Capacity: Make sure the wall mount can support the weight of your TV. Even though most 55-inch TVs are relatively lightweight, they can still vary in weight depending on the brand and model. Check the specifications on the mount to ensure it can handle your TV’s weight. Wall Material: The type of wall you are mounting the TV on is important. Drywall, brick, and concrete require different types of anchors and screws. Ensure the wall mount you select is designed for your wall type. Viewing Angle: Consider how you want to view your TV. If your seating area is fixed, a fixed mount may be fine. But if you want to adjust the angle of the TV, consider a tilting or full-motion mount.

Where to Buy a Wall Mount for Your 55-inch TV

Once you’ve decided on the type of wall mount you need, it’s time to purchase one. You can find wall mounts at various online retailers, electronic stores, and home improvement stores. Be sure to compare prices, read reviews, and check the specifications to ensure you are getting the right mount for your TV.

For easy installation and professional help, you can also contact mounting services. For example, you can check out https://northteam.ca/tv-wall-mounting/ for expert assistance in mounting your TV safely and securely.

Tips for Installing a Wall Mount for Your TV

Installing a wall mount isn’t something most people can do without some help. If you’re comfortable with DIY projects, follow these general steps:

Choose the right spot: Make sure you select a place on the wall where the TV will be at a comfortable viewing height. Keep in mind the location of power outlets and HDMI ports. Locate the studs: Use a stud finder to locate the studs in the wall. This is crucial because the mount needs to be anchored securely to the studs for safety. Mark and drill holes: Once you’ve marked the location for your mount, drill holes into the wall at the appropriate places. Attach the mount: Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to attach the mounting bracket to the wall. Mount the TV: With help from a second person, lift the TV onto the wall bracket and secure it in place.

If you’re not comfortable doing it yourself, it’s worth hiring professionals to ensure your TV is mounted correctly and safely.

Conclusion

To wrap things up, the majority of 55-inch TVs do not come with a wall mount. While you’ll receive the TV, remote, power cord, and basic hardware, the wall mount itself is sold separately. However, once you decide on the right type of mount and installation method, you’ll be able to enjoy a clean, modern look for your TV that frees up space and enhances your viewing experience.

For help with mounting your TV professionally, you can always turn to experts like North Team. With the right mount and proper installation, you can enjoy a safe, stylish setup that will last for years.