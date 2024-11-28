In the era of technology and AI, Artificial intelligence have been a part of a lot of fields, And dentistry now is the king of fields that have been influenced by Artificial intelligence And in this case we are not referring to Robots treating patients – No we have not gone that Far YET – but we are mentioning that you can use the Help of Machines to have a new Bright smile without the need to Visit your Dentist or even visit the dental office.



What’s the Story?



We are refereeing in this article to snap on veneers Which is also called Clip on veneers or Press on veneers or Removable veneers that can pop on your teeth easily and super friendly changing your teeth shape and shade to the look of your dreams without the need to even leave your home .



Snap on veneers are veneers that can be made to hide your teeth discrepancies like missing or spaced teeth or even crooked teeth and it will be highly recommended to Dentophobic customers or Customers with tight Economic Conditions or even customers who look for less aggressive cosmetic choices.





Do Dentists recommend Snap on veneers?



That is not the correct question to be asked, the correct question is in which cases do Dentists recommend Snap on veneers? Snap on veneers can be a very powerful substitute for teeth whitening;

A lot of dentists has patients repeating whitening one time after another resulting in teeth sensitivity with cold drink and sometime cold air, And in this cases dentists always recommend Snap on veneers that can give you the same result of teeth whitening without the need for Repeating teeth whitening and having sever massive teeth sensitivity problems.



Snap on veneers can be a very powerful substitute to Fixed dental veneers ;

Dentists know how destructive can be Fixed veneers to Natural teeth and how it is a big decision to make , Where some patients just decide to make the Fixed veneers just to have a bright smile while this is not why Fixed veneers where fabricated in the First place , Fixed veneers where made and invented to fix problems of broken or chipped teeth if you are having a problem in only 1 tooth and it was not made to be making full arch veneers for all your top and bottom teeth just to have a bright smile , And in this Case dentists recommend Snap on veneers that can give same look of Fixed dental veneers with the very user friendly and cost effective option like Snap on veneers.



Why then Dentist may not Recommend Snap on veneers?



While Snap on veneers can be a wonderful option for some, It may not be the best Choice for others



If you are having serious dental issues like endodontic treatment or sever gum or bone recession, So dentists recommend treating the dental issue instead of hiding it yet you can proceed with Snap on veneers as a transitional stage till all the work done.



So treating your natural teeth is always preferred than hiding the problem using Snap on veneers and in this case Dentists don’t recommend Snap on veneers.



What are the advantages of Snap on veneers?



Snap on veneers are full of advantages and it is quite impressive what this option can provide;



1. Cost effective option if compared to other solutions of having a bright smile.

2. All steps to have Snap on veneers can be done online without the need to visit dental office.

3. Not an aggressive choice to have a stunning smile.

4. Change teeth shape and shade without the need to drill natural precious teeth.