DNA Payments has introduced a new Merchant Portal App for iOS and Android, bringing its full functionality to any smartphone.

DNA Payments Introduces a New Merchant Portal App for iOS and Android

Through the app, merchants can accept online payments, manage their finances, and oversee transactional data, all from their mobile device.

On Aug 27, 2024, DNA Payments appoints a new chief financial officer to propel strategic growth.

What did DNA Payments Launch?

DNA Payments reported on Tuesday that it has launched its new Merchant Portal App for iOS and Android, bringing the full functionality of DNA Payments’ Merchant Portal to any smartphone.

Through the app, merchants can accept online payments, manage their finances, and oversee transactional data, all from their mobile device. Its built-in Virtual Terminal lets DNA Payments’ clients initiate a card payment within the app, wherever they need to. Integrated Payment Links give them a safe and secure way to accept payments through SMS or email, DNA said.

Nurlan Zhagiparov, Co-Founder of DNA Payments, said: “We designed our Merchant Portal to give our clients a single control centre for all their card payments. Now, we’re bringing that same functionality to every Android or iOS device they run their business on. Our new Merchant Portal App is about ensuring every merchant can accept and manage payments online from one unified tool, no matter where they are.”

Jan-Pieter Lips, CEO of DNA Payments, added: “With the launch of our app, our customers have access to real-time payment data wherever they are. We heard from clients that many run their businesses from smartphones, not traditional desktops. That’s why we’re making our portal available as an app, so our customers are always in control of their payments. This is why businesses choose a tech-forward payments company like DNA Payments: simple, unified payments.”

The app allows different team members to access the data and tools they need with a single login, as well as see payments across multiple business entities, and the Merchant Portal App is available to download now on all iOS or Android mobile devices, the report stated.

DNA Payments Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Propel Strategic Growth.

On 27 Aug 2024, DNA Payments said it had made an important appointment to further bolster its finance and senior leadership teams. Preete Janda has joined its board as chief financial officer following a recruitment process led by finance recruitment specialist Headstar.

According to the company, Preete will be responsible for creating a best-in-class finance function that supports transformative change and growth within the organization. She will join DNA’s Executive Committee and will provide strategic partnership and support to the CEO on all financial matters.

Jan-Pieter Lips, chief executive officer at DNA Payments, said: “Headstar did an incredible job of identifying top candidates from the very niche payments industry, ensuring we had an outstanding pool of candidates to choose from. Preete’s exceptional leadership and strategic financial acumen will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth plans, which include expanding our product offerings and our market presence both in the UK and internationally. Since its inception in 2018, DNA Payments has experienced phenomenal growth and I’m confident that with Preete on board, we will further accelerate our momentum.”

About DNA Payment

DNA Payments is one of the UK’s largest independent, fully vertically integrated omnichannel payments providers. It was founded in 2018 and is part of a group of nine companies, including DNA Payments Limited, 123Send, Optomany, Active Payments, EFT Solutions, Kwalitas, FPMS, Card Cutters, and Zash.