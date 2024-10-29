Diwali 2024 Mobile Offers: Save Big on Top Smartphones

With Diwali just around the corner, there is renewed excitement, and shoppers are preparing their wishlists. The Diwali offers on mobiles bring more festive cheer, making purchasing premium and mid-range smartphones ultra-affordable. By shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network from October 15 to November 5, you can buy your favourite smartphones at markdown prices, thanks to discounts of up to 20%! Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network allows you to divide the cost of the device into Easy EMIs, with instalments starting from as low as Rs. 833!

Leading brands like Xiaomi, Apple, and Samsung unveiled a range of feature-rich smartphones in 2024. Samsung, for instance, launched the Galaxy S24 series phones with Artificial Intelligence (AI) powering the devices. To avoid being left behind, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series, and these models come with Apple Intelligence (AI)—Apple’s take on AI. Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, and other top brands have also recently launched feature-optimised devices powered by robust chips, giving smartphone users plenty of options.

The Diwali offers on mobiles allow shoppers to buy their desired phones at discounted rates, going easy on their festive budget. Besides lucrative discounts, customers can enjoy exclusive offers by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network this October. From zero down payment to free home delivery on select models, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network offers unrivalled offers and deals.

While shopping for a new smartphone on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, you can split the bill into instalments, with flexible repayment durations ranging from 1 to 60 months. The Diwali offers on mobiles further add to the convenience, with discounts of up to 20% on various models.

Benefits of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Competitive prices : Enjoy great value for money with competitively priced products at any of the Bajaj Finserv’s partner stores. Easy EMIs : Purchasing your desired product is simple with Easy EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget. Zero down payment : For select products, benefit from zero down payment option, eliminating the need for upfront payment at purchase. Options and accessibility : Choose from a wide variety of products available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, offering unmatched convenience.

You can opt for Bajaj Finserv’s financing options including Easy EMI and zero down payment schemes for financial ease and convenience. Break the cost into Easy EMI to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

