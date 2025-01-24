Disney Experiences Appoints New Leaders to Strengthen Future Growth

Disney Experiences has appointed new leaders to strengthen future growth.

Takeaway Points

Ken Potrock, a 30-year Disney veteran, will take on the newly created role of president.

Thomas Mazloum has been appointed the new president of Disneyland Resort.

Disney New Leaders

Disney said on Thursday that its Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro has announced several appointments for members of his executive team, including a newly created role to oversee major events integration and new heads for Disneyland Resort, Disney Signature Experiences, and Shanghai Disney Resort. The announcement comes as Disney Experiences has embarked on ambitious expansion plans for its cruise line business and at theme parks around the world.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences, said, “We have a deep bench of globally minded business leaders who bring the versatility needed to step into key roles across our diverse portfolio. These tenured leaders have extensive technical and operational expertise with strong insight and understanding of the guest experience, and possess qualities that promote innovation, creativity, and results.”

The new executives and their role.

According to the report, D’Amaro listed the following strategic senior executive changes as: Ken Potrock, a 30-year Disney veteran, will take on the newly created role of President, The Walt Disney Company Major Events Integration. In this role, Potrock will be responsible for developing comprehensive, cross-company plans to maximize the value of large-scale sports, entertainment, and tourism events ranging from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to the 250th anniversary of the nation. Potrock will continue to report to D’Amaro, with accountability to Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman ESPN.

Thomas Mazloum has been appointed the new President of Disneyland Resort. In this role, Mazloum will lead more than 36,000 Cast Members and oversee the operation of two theme parks, three resort hotels, and the Downtown Disney District, and will guide Disneyland Resort through a new era of growth with the recent approval of DisneylandForward. Mazloum will continue to report to D’Amaro.

Joe Schott has been appointed President of Disney Signature Experiences (DSE), a division of Disney Experiences that offers family travel and leisure experiences beyond theme parks, including Disney Cruise Line (DCL), Disney Vacation Club, Aulani—a Disney Resort & Spa, Adventures by Disney, Storyliving by Disney, and more. Schott will now report directly to D’Amaro.

Andrew Bolstein has been promoted to President & General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. Bolstein was part of the opening leadership team at Shanghai Disney Resort, working hand-in-hand with Imagineers as the park took shape. Andrew will report to Jill Estorino, President and Managing Director of Disney Parks International.

When will the transition start?

The transition to the new roles will start immediately, Disney said.

About Disney Experiences

Disney Experiences has an expansive footprint in the global theme park travel and experience business with 12 parks around the world; Disney Cruise Line, which visits ports in nearly 40 countries and will more than double the size of its current fleet by 2031; and Disney’s industry-leading consumer products division, which brings Disney IP into fans’ homes across the globe and is the largest licensor in the world.